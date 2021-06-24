Cancel
Bay City, MI

Bay City Players Launch 104th Season with Ambitious Open Air Revival of a Legendary Broadway Musical

By Robert E Martin
 5 days ago

With their stage sitting silent for over a year now, Bay City Players is poised to ignite their 104th season of live theatrical performances with an ambitiously expansive and innovative production of the revised 2012 version of the landmark Broadway musical GODSPELL, which will be staged outdoors in the bandshell at Bay City’s Wenonah Park for a series of performances that will run from Thursday through Sunday, July 15-18th at 7:00 PM.

