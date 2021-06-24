The Ongoing Musical Odyssey of SPITZER

For Rap & Hip-Hot artist Mike Spitz, (aka ‘Spitzer’) his music much like his life is focused upon passion, commitment, and fighting for what he believes in. Apart from hailing from his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan, he is also one of the city’s biggest advocates and has built his name across the country and beyond through freestyle battles, which back in late 2005 led to an invitation to perform at the New York International Music Festival.