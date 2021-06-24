Cancel
Iconic Blues Musician Bobby Rush Remembers His Rocky Relationship With James Brown

By Bobby Rush
Cover picture for the articleIn 1957, I was making $7.50 a night at a joint called Walton’s Corner. That was top dollar for me. Walton’s Corner had a gigantic neon sign in the shape of a T, with “Walton’s” in the top of the T and “Corner” in the stem of the T. With showplace written at the bottom, it was impressive-looking for the neighborhood it was in. That bright sign stuck out like a church steeple. It was one of the better blues spots around. In the fall, I invited Sonny Thompson over to my show. He loved it. I was just hitting my stride with a show that was well paced with just the right number of blues, slow songs, and early R&B hits. I wanted to impress Sonny ’cause he was kinda like the Chicago hookup to King and Federal Records based in Cincinnati.

