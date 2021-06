The ending of “Thelma & Louise” stands as one of Hollywood’s most epic finales, but for screenwriter Callie Khouri, writing the scene was simply a no-brainer. “It literally just appeared in my head. And I knew that that was the ending,” Khouri told Variety at the film’s screening at Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on June 18. “I’m so grateful to Ridley for keeping it that way, because I know that there were people who were nervous about it.”