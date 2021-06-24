New pastor finds 'a good fit' at United Church of Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA — It’s an interesting time, and interesting circumstances, for coming aboard as a church’s new pastor, the Rev. Wade Allen allows. There’s the pandemic and associated regulations on gatherings, for one, though vaccinations have meant a gradual loosening. And there’s the fact that Allen is only the third pastor in The United Church of Canandaigua’s 60-year history as a joined Presbyterian and American Baptist congregation in downtown Canandaigua. Plus, it’s a part of the country where he’s never served.