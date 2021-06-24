Birth Announcements
Recent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above. Mia Ryman Cable was born May 16, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Her parents are Alicia and Casey Cable of Antioch, Tenn. Her paternal grandparents are Terry and Pat Cable of St. Ignatius. Her maternal grandparents are Richard and Grace Ahn of Alpharetta, Ga. Her paternal great-grandparents are Leroy and Alvaretta Morin of Arlee, and Keith and Bonnie Cable of St. Ignatius. Her maternal great-grandparents are Sang Hui and Sam Duk Yim of Alpharetta, Ga. Mia joins siblings Kinsely and Oakley.