Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie review: Luca

By LEE CLARK ZUMPE, Tampa Bay Newspapers
Beach Beacon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his 1973 book “Strange Monsters & Great Searches,” author George Laycock recounts a dozen tales about implausible creatures, including one leviathan that washed ashore in 1896 in St. Augustine. That giant of the deep was initially identified as a colossal octopus with tentacles 100 feet long. More than a century after its initial discovery, scientists continued to conduct tests on tissue removed from the carcass, though a 1995 analysis repudiated the notion that beachgoers had stumbled upon an authentic sea monster. It turned out the behemoth was nothing more than the blubber layer of a dead whale.

www.tbnweekly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Enrico Casarosa
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Jacob Tremblay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Triathlon#Merriam Webster#Bigfoot#Kraken#Morgawr#Cetus#Pixar Animation Studios#Walt Disney Studios#Academy Award#Italian#Vespa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
Related
MoviesWFAA

Movie reviews: The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Luca, new Rita Moreno documentary

Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. Ryan Reynolds doesn't have to do much to crack me up! And in "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," that's what he and his co-stars do... not much... wrapped up in a lot of frenetic action. If you remember the original four years ago, Reynolds's character Michael Bryce was protecting hitman Darius Kincaide, played by Samuel L. Jackson, when Kincaide took a bullet, instead of the other way around. That caused Bryce to lose his coveted bodyguard rating.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Luca - Theatrical Review

Inspired by director Enrico Casarosa's (La Luna, creative team of Pixar since 2005) childhood, Luca centers on an underwater species undiscovered by humans. They are underwater sea creatures that look like happy mermaids and mermen tending to fish and looking after one another. Other than swimming fast, their secret ability is that once they emerge from the water, their sea creature skin transforms into human skin where they resemble the physical form of a human being. Once back in the water, their sea creature traits re-appear. Luca (Jacob Tremblay of Wonder and Good Boys), a 13-year-old sea creature who years for adventure and is enamored with life above the surface.
MoviesDecider

How to Watch Disney’s ‘Luca’ Movie Online

Reviews for Luca, the latest Disney Pixar film coming to Disney+ this Friday, dropped on Wednesday morning, and the consensus seems to be a resounding “benissimo.”. The animated film follows two young sea monsters posing as human boys (voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer) who enter a triathlon that takes place in the fictional Italian Riveria town of Porto Rosso. It’s a gorgeously animated tale of bike-riding, pasta-eating, and most importantly, friendship. And yes, that is a Studio Ghibli reference.
Moviesoakvillenews.org

See Luca swim through beautifully shallow waters: Movie Review

Looking for the perfect escape to enjoy summer’s simple pleasures? Families will have fun with Luca, the latest feature from the illustrious Pixar Animation studios. It’s everything a lazy summer afternoon should be: warm, welcoming, uncomplicated and easy-going. What’s disappointing is that…that’s all it is. The movie lacks the dramatic...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney’s Luca Reviews Have Dropped, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The New Pixar Movie

It's unfortunately been quite some time since fans of Pixar's incredible animation have had a chance to debut on the big screen. In early 2020 Onward did open in theaters, but only barely before theaters around the nation closed down. At the end of last year Soul debuted and despite being one of the best reviewed Pixar movies in some time, it could only be seen on Disney+. Now the same is the case with the studio's newest effort, Luca. Unlike many big releases in recent months there will be no Premium Access price tag for Luca, which is good news as it means more people will have access to another heart warming story from Pixar.
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Luca’ on Disney+, a Pixar Outing in Which (Possibly Gay?) Fish-Boys Enjoy an Adventure on Land

Luca is the second Pixar film to go direct to Disney+ after Soul, which bent our brains enough that they might need to be bent back, by something a little lower-concept. This story of fish-people who become regular people-people when they’re out of water is from Enrico Casarosa, directing his debut feature after helming charming 2011 Pixar short La Luna, and working as part of the animation house’s senior creative team. I’ve often wondered if we’d enjoy Pixar films more if they were divorced from the context of the studio’s venerated library — which seems to be the case with this lightweight delight.
Moviesarcamax.com

Movie review: 'Luca' follows familiar formula but is another wonderful Pixar creation

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: a young, magical sea creature, heard of only in fairy tales and sailor’s legends, dreams of life beyond the surface, on land, and takes a leap to explore the world beyond the safety of their brightly jewel-toned underwater world. You may be thinking that this sounds a lot like “The Little Mermaid,” and indeed, Pixar’s new film, “Luca” is very much like that iconic animated Disney film. It’s like “The Little Mermaid” with boys, but Prince Eric has been replaced with a Vespa scooter.
MoviesThe Verge

Pixar’s Luca is the perfect summer movie

The best way to watch Luca, the latest feature from Pixar, is when you’re that very particular kind of tired that comes from a long day at the beach. I recommend pulling out a projector so you can watch it outside, preferably as the sun starts to set, and ideally with some gelato to accompany you. What I’m saying is: this is just about the perfect summer movie.
MoviesWinston-Salem Journal

Movie review: In Pixar's adorable new adventure 'Luca,' a sea monster/boy surfaces in Italy

If you can't get to Italy this month, you can do a lot worse than watching the new Pixar movie "Luca," which takes place in a picture-perfect seaside town on the Riviera. Everything in this movie, directed by Enrico Casarosa, looks dreamy: the cool, soft blue of the sea and sky; the lived-in yellows and oranges of the village; the bountiful plates of pasta delicately flecked with green pesto; the gorgeous final shot of a cliffside train, as sunshine breaks through rain like a warm smile.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Luca’: Slight, But Charming Pixar [Review]

Disney/Pixar’s animated “Luca” sets its sights in Italy. Dealing with two teenage sea nymphs who crave to explore the non-aquatic life, this is a gorgeous-looking but expendable addition to the ever-growing Pixar canon. The titular protagonist (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) is in wonderment at what could possibly be beyond his...
MoviesDen of Geek

Luca Review: A Minor Effort for Pixar and Disney

The target audience for Pixar’s new animated trifle, Luca, will likely be at an advantage over their parents. While I’m sure all audiences will be thrilled to have this new cinematic distraction to watch at home on Disney+ (and without a surcharge!), the younger you are, the better the chances you won’t notice glaring similarities to The Little Mermaid from 32 years ago—and the easier it’ll be to accept Luca for what it is.
MoviesPolygon

Pixar’s new movie Luca is understated brilliance

Pixar’s newest movie is a fantasy about sea monsters coming onto land, but it’s rooted in authentic childhood memories. Director Enrico Casarosa (who previously made the Pixar short La Luna) based Luca on his own childhood summers, and the result is a movie that brings in fantastical elements, but also evokes specific emotions tied to coming-of-age stories.
Moviesreviewstl.com

Movie Review: Disney-Pixar’s LUCA Starring Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if someone combined The Little Mermaid and Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, look no further. The DNA of the aforementioned films is all over the latest from Disney-Pixar, now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus (at no additional cost with subscription). A young sea creature named Luca (Jacob Tremblay) is intrigued by human gadgets and gizmos he finds, and wants to be where the people are. In this world, if a sea creature leaves the water they take a human form (known as “the change”). His overbearing parents (Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan) tell him to stay far away, and want nothing to do with the human world. Luca meets Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), who convinces him that life is more exciting above the sea, and the two spend the summer playing around the Italian countryside. Along with their new human friend, Giulia (Emma Berman), the two of them train for an annual children’s triathlon in hopes of winning enough prize money to buy a Vespa and ride away from all their troubles.
MoviesPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

In the Heights – Movie Review

“In the Heights” is based on the 2008 Tony winner for Best Musical that put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map. It is not to be confused with “Hamilton,” the 2016 Tony winner for Best Musical that saw Miranda conquer the world. The film follows characters from the largely Latin Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights as they pursue their “sueñitos” or “little dreams.” Big dreams are unrealistic, but with hard work and perseverance, sueñitos are achievable, though they’re not without their obstacles. Right now my sueñito is that more people see this movie, because a second-place debut behind the third weekend of “A Quiet Place Part II” is unfitting for such a superior affair.
Moviesjitneybooks.com

Luca is a Low Key All Ages Charmer of a Movie

Luca is the new movie from Pixar, the animation studio that gave us the Toy Story series and many (many) computer animated movies you or your children grew up on. Their latest release, though, may be their smallest movie in scope in maybe…ever? But ultimately, that’s what makes it great. Low stakes, a gossamer setting, and a breezy attitude suffuse Luca with a laidback beauty, resulting in an utterly charming movie that’s Pixar’s best since, well, Soul from late last year. These dudes are on a roll again.
EW.com

Luca review: Pixar film is a sweet Italian passport

Luca (streaming on Disney+ today) is small-fry Pixar, a sunny Mediterranean trifle set in a postcard Italian village by the sea. But it's a winning one, too: the tenderhearted tale of a blue-gilled fish-boy who dreams of dry land, and all the things that human boys there get to do. (Ride Vespas, eat gelato, go to school.)