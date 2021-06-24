Mount Saint Mary hires Drew Brown as its new athletics director

NEWBURGH – Drew Brown is eager to get started as the new athletic director at Mount Saint Mary College but he is in no hurry to make sweeping changes. “I’m of the opinion that I need to understand a lot before we put anything into action,’’ said Brown, 49, who starts his new job on July 6. “I’ve got a lot to learn about the Skyline Conference, about Mount Saint Mary College, about our student-athletes, about our coaches. I want to help them, but I’ve got to listen first.’’