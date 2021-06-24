Cancel
Joan Silber on the Dangers of Parochialism

By The Maris Review
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Maris Review, Joan Silber joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book, Secrets of Happiness, out now from Counterpoint. When I first started traveling in Asia, great distinctions were made between tourists and travelers. Travelers stayed longer and knew more. And now I think that’s not so crucial. I’m not writing a travel guide, so it’s not up to me to be complete about it. But you want some accuracy of observation, and for fiction you want some observation about what’s most important for them. After traveling all these years, I’m not an expert on Asia by any means, but I’m an enemy of what I’d call parochialism. Parochialism is the idea that the way you do it is the way it’s done. That’s very dangerous as a policy and as a human response to things.

#Parochialism#The Maris Review#American#Buddhists#The Sun Collective#The Pen Faulkner Award#Sarah Lawrence College#Wilson Mfa
