Hope swept across Milwaukee Bucks fans going into Game 5 as the Bucks battled back to knot up the series at 2 going into Tuesday night. And as the Brooklyn Nets have gotten even more hobbled with the injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the path had opened up for the Bucks to really turn this series on its head and get past mighty Brooklyn on their home floor. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant and the Nets had alternative plans as they came back to take a 114-108 victory and Game 5 was lost in the final, excruciating moments. Another heartbreaker for fans where a new hope was shattered once again.