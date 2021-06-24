Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Fighting between separatist brigades kills two in Yemen's Aden -sources

By Riyam Mokhashef
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

ADEN (Reuters) - Clashes between brigades of the main southern separatist movement in Yemen killed two fighters and wounded 15 people, including civilians, in the port city of Aden, security sources said on Thursday.

Aden is the interim seat of Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and has seen rising tensions between the government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) over control of the city and wider south. The Houthi movement holds most of the north.

Repeated gunfire was heard on Wednesday night in Aden’s densely populated district of Sheikh Othman, residents told Reuters. A fire broke out at a building of the education ministry in the area.

The fighting, which raged for two hours, erupted when one of the brigades manning a checkpoint attempted to disarm another convoy, the sources said. They said it stopped when STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi, ordered both sides to withdraw.

Videos on social media showed fighters, armed with AK-47 assault rifles, running in crowded streets. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthis for more than six years but multiple factions are also vying for power.

STC and the internationally recognised government are nominal allies under the coalition but its forces have twice seized Aden during the conflict, prompting Saudi Arabia to broker a fragile power-sharing deal in 2019.

The two sides have yet to redeploy troops out of Aden and other regions in the south which the pact had stipulated.

STC forces, which are supported by Riyadh’s partner the United Arab Emirates, patrol the city and have taken over several government buildings, including the offices of the state news agency.

Instability in Aden would further complicate United Nations-led peace efforts to secure a ceasefire needed to end the war that has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and left millions facing famine.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa. The group says it is fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aden#Famine#Iran#Saudi#Stc#United Nations#Yemenis#Sanaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

40 rebels dead as fighting intensifies in Yemen’s embattled oil-rich province

Fighting has intensified between Yemen’s government forces and Houthi rebels in the energy-rich province of Marib, leaving at least 40 rebels dead, a government military official said on Sunday. The Iran-linked rebels initiated an offensive in February to capture Marib, the last area under the Saudi-backed government’s control in northern...
Militaryalaturkaonline.com

Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 bomb-laden Houthi drones

RIYADH (AA) – Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia announced that two bomb-laden drones sent by Yemen’s Houthi militia were eliminated early Monday. The drones were targeting Saudi Arabia's southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, according to a statement by the coalition. On Sunday, the coalition announced that they had eliminated...
Worldthedefensepost.com

111 Yemen Govt and Rebel Fighters Killed in Marib in 3 Days: Govt

Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters killed at least 111 in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by Houthi insurgents. The Iran-allied insurgents escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and the fighting has killed hundreds...
Middle EastVoice of America

Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi Leaders Meet in Baghdad

BAGHDAD - Egypt's president arrived in Baghdad on Sunday on a first official visit by an Egyptian head of state in over 30 years, for tripartite talks with Jordan and Iraq to deepen economic and security cooperation. Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was greeted by Iraq's President Barham Salih upon arriving Sunday...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Yemen Says Rebel, Government Clashes Kill 111 in 3 Days

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters killed at least 111 in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by Huthi insurgents. The Iran-allied insurgents escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and...
Middle East95.5 FM WIFC

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib heats up again, say sources

ADEN (Reuters) – Fighting between Yemen’s warring parties in the gas-rich Marib region, the recognised government’s last northern stronghold, intensified late on Saturday, three sources said, at a time the United Nations and United States are pushing for a peace deal. The Iran-aligned Houthis, who have been battling a military...
Middle Eastdnyuz.com

More than 100 killed in Yemen as fighting over oil-rich Marib region continues

The Iran-allied insurgents escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and the fighting has killed hundreds on both sides. The fighting between Thursday and Sunday killed 29 pro-government personnel and at least 82 rebels, three pro-government sources told AFP. Rebel forces have...
Arab, ALtribuneledgernews.com

Arab coalition intercepts two Houthi drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia

Jun. 27—Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted two drones launched by Yemen's Houthi militia toward the Kingdom's southern region. The Arab coalition said the drones were targeting the city of Khamis Mushait. Developing... Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us...
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

A father and daughter’s grave marks the cost of Yemen’s war

MARIB, Yemen — Among the growing number of graves of the war dead in the cemetery of the Yemeni city of Marib, one tombstone stands out. It has two “martyrs” listed — a father and his young daughter. Taher Farag and his 2-year-old Liyan were inseparable, their family say. So...
Middle Eastnewagebd.net

Battle for Yemen’s Marib leaves 90 fighters dead in two days

Fighting between Yemeni loyalists and Huthi rebels seeking to take the strategic northern city of Marib has killed 90 fighters in two days, pro-government military sources said Tuesday. The Iran-allied insurgents escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and the fighting has...
Middle Eastnewagebd.net

47 killed as battle for Yemen’s Marib flares

Renewed battles between government forces and Huthi rebels over the strategic city of Marib in northern Yemen have left 47 dead, including 16 pro-government forces, military sources said Saturday. The Iran-backed rebels are seeking to seize control of Marib and its surrounding oil fields, the Yemeni government’s last stronghold in...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Dozens Killed in Fighting Over North Yemen City of Maarib

Fighting in Northern Yemen has picked up once again this weekend, and as with the last couple of months, is centering on the city of Maarib, the last government-controlled city in the north, being contested by the Houthis. Yemeni military reports 47 killed Saturday, including 16 soldiers. There was no...
Africathedefensepost.com

Separatist Rebels Kill Three Gendarmes in Cameroon

Three gendarmes were killed by Anglophone separatist rebels in Cameroon’s Northwest region, the latest deaths in a bloody four-year conflict, a prefect told AFP on Sunday. The attack on Saturday follows the murders of two soldiers and an official in the neighboring Southwest region in two separate incidents. Five other officials also kidnapped in one of those attacks were still missing on Sunday.
Middle EastBreaking Defense

Houthi ‘Terror’ Scuds Now Threaten Most Of Saudi Arabia

A new variant of the Houthi’s Burkan missile has a range of at least 1,200 km, putting almost all of Saudi Arabia within range of the Northern Yemeni rebels, posing a new threat to the kingdom. Ansar Allah, as the Houthis are formally known, released footage in August 2019 of...
Militarysouthfront.org

Houthis Push Marib, Carry Out Missile And Drone Strike On Saudi Training Camp

On June 28th, the Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed of a successful attack on Saudi-led coalition positions in the southern parts of the Kingdom. He claimed that the Houthis used five ballistic missiles and five drones in a joint operation on “sensitive” military positions in southwestern Saudi Arabia over the past 24 hours.
Middle Eastdearborn.org

The Houthis control a mountain range in Al-Jawf Governorate, Yemen

On Sunday, the Houthi group “Ansar Allah” announced its control of a mountain range in the Al-Jawf border governorate with Saudi Arabia, following an offensive operation against the Yemeni army of the internationally recognized government. A well-informed military source told the Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV channel that their forces launched “the...
MilitaryVoice of America

Cameroon Deploys Troops to Fight Separatists

YAOUNDÉ - Cameroon this week deployed an additional 300 troops to Bui, a northwestern administrative unit that the military says has become a stronghold for separatists. The troops are conducting house-to-house searches for weapons and destroying improvised explosive devices and rebel camps. But Civilians accuse both sides of abuses and rights violations.
Middle Eastfreenews.live

Saudi prince sentenced to death

Saudi Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abd Al-Aziz, the nephew of King Salman, was sentenced to death. This is written by the Washington Institute for the Study of the Persian Gulf Countries (Gulf Institute). A military court has found the former commander of the Saudi forces in Yemen guilty of...