Could the unchecked evolution of fishing technology harm fish stocks?

What has been one of the world’s most sought-after freshwater fish down through history won’t win any popularity contests with most Ozarks anglers. Believe it or not, the same common carp that many local anglers scoff at has been a prized catch in many parts of Asia and Europe for centuries – and still is today. Many fishing folks in this area and elsewhere in the U.S. would also be surprised to learn that, although this large fish is found throughout the United States, it’s not native to this country. These are a couple of surprising facts about the common carp, a creature whose history is undoubtedly one of the world’s most interesting fish stories.