Bank Of England Meeting In The Spotlight

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoE unlikely to shake markets today, minor upside risks for sterling. Stocks elevated, another heavy dose of Fed-speak coming up. All eyes will be on the Bank of England today. This is one of the smaller meetings without a press conference or updated economic forecasts, so any seismic policy signals are rather unlikely. Still, there is a risk that the BoE upgrades its language around the economy, which is firing on all cylinders.

www.actionforex.com
