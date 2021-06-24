Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Elliott Wave View: AUDJPY Starts A New Bullish Leg

By Elliott Wave Forecast
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElliott Wave View in AUDJPY suggests the rally from March 19, 2020 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 19, 2020 low, wave ((1)) ended at 78.46 and pullback in wave ((2)) ended at 73.14. Pair then resumes higher in wave ((3)) towards 85.81. Wave ((4)) pullback has ended at 82.1. Internal of wave ((4)) unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from wave ((3)), wave (A) ended at 83.95 and bounce in wave (B) ended at 85.05 as shown on the chart below.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pullback#60 Minutes#Audjpy Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketstalkmarkets.com

LINKUSD Elliott Wave Analysis - Be Aware Of Another Leg Down

LINK/USD is currently trading in a higher degree wave (4) correction and higher degree correction usually retrace at least back to the former wave 4, which points to 8-7 support zone, so don't be surprised if we are on the way to reach that strong support. LINK/USD LOG Daily Elliott...
Marketsactionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: NZDUSD Looking For Further Downside

NZDUSD shows an incomplete bearish sequence from February 25, 2021 high favoring further downside. Near term, cycle from May 26, 2021 peak remains in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from May 26 peak, wave A ended at 0.7125 and wave B rally ended at 0.7242. Wave C lower is in progress as a 5 waves in lesser degree. Down from wave B, wave (i) ended at 0.7161 and bounce in wave (ii) ended at 0.7212. Pair extends lower in wave (iii) towards 0.7112, rally in wave (iv) ended at 0.716, and final leg lower wave (v) ended at 0.7102. This completed wave ((i)) of C in higher degree.
Marketsactionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Looking For Support

Short Term Elliott Wave view in EURUSD suggests the decline from May 25 peak is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from May 25 peak, wave W ended at 1.2102 and bounce in wave X ended at 1.2218. Internal subdivision of wave X unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave W, wave ((a)) ended at 1.2185 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 1.2169. Final leg higher wave ((c)) ended at 1.2218. This completed wave X in higher degree.
Marketsactionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: CAD/JPY Further Correction Lower Likely

Short Term Elliott Wave in CADJPY suggests the rally to 91.19 ended wave (3). Wave (4) pullback is currently in progress with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. A zigzag structure is a 3 waves corrective structure labelled as ABC. The internal of ABC is a 5-3-5 structure where both wave A and C are in 5 waves. Down from wave (3), wave ((i)) ended at 90.59 and rally to 91.15 ended wave ((ii)). Pair then resumed lower in wave ((iii)) towards 90.34 and bounce in wave ((iv)) ended at 90.79. Final leg lower wave ((v)) ended at 90.03 and this completes wave A in higher degree.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold – XAU/USD Elliott Wave analysis

USD & Stocks trade higher. Gold has strong support around 1850 area. The USD is higher, possibly late reaction to strong CPI figures released last week. Stocks are still higher with DAX moving into a resistance with a wedge pattern while metals are coming down. As per Elliott Wave analysis...
Marketscryptoslate.com

Bullish or bearish? Crypto analysts share views for the rest of 2021

It appears that the cryptocurrency industry is positioned to continue its growth from a long-term perspective. However, sentiment for the near future may not be so positive. A major move for Bitcoin has still to materialize, as the price has hovered between roughly the $30,000 and $40,000 range for the last weeks. Several cryptocurrency experts are still undecided about the direction of the market, however, several technical indicators show that bearish times are ahead of us and that a V-shaped recovery is unlikely to play out in the charts.
StocksZacks.com

Bullish Sentiment Prevails to Start New Trading Week

We start a new trading week to close out the first half of 2021, and if this week is anything like last week, we’re in for a strong showing going into the second half of the year. We are a couple weeks out from a plurality of Q2 earnings reports, and not until later this week do we get new employment data, so for now we’re probably looking at slighter trading volume (summer months) and continued optimism regarding the infrastructure bill making it into law.
Currenciestalkmarkets.com

Pound (GBP) Seems Weaker - Elliott Wave Analysis

With strong USD across the board and another 11k covid cases in the UK, the pound is continue to weaken. As per Elliott Wave analysis Cable- GBPUSD is coming lower, below the 4h trendline support and even slightly beneath 1.4000 level which still can be a corrective move from the May high, but wave C) of a triangle. The fact is that the current drop is much deeper than we thought in the first place, so whole corrective price action since February can still be underway. If that's the case, then wave C) will stabilize at 1.38- 1.39 level.
SoccerYardbarker

Elliott Management change market strategy due to effects of COVID – the new approach

AC Milan’s strategy appears to have changed after the effects of the global pandemic on finances, according to a report. MilanNews writes that the management want to secure nine signings before the season starts, but club policy has changed due to Covid. Before the pandemic, Elliott Management aimed to buy players of value who could grow, but now there is a lot of focus on the formula of loan with option to buy.
EnvironmentWHSV

SVEC suggests reduced energy as heat wave starts

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - Because of extreme heat conditions along the Mid-Atlantic, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is strongly suggesting members make every attempt to conserve electricity in the coming days. With the current extreme temperatures, SVEC is asking members to be aware higher electric bills could result because of increased...
Commodities & Futurebitcoinist.com

Ethereum Founder Burns Billions Worth Of Coins

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin announced that he has destroyed trillions of SHIB coins. He burned approximately 420 trillion worth of SHIB coins. This translates to about $6 billion worth of coins. According to Buterin, this was about 90% of his entire portfolio of SHIB coins. The creator of SHIB sent the coins to Buterin in a bid to promote the coin.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Distance-$k$ locating-dominating sets in graphs

Let $G$ be a graph with vertex set $V$, and let $k$ be a positive integer. A set $D \subseteq V$ is a \emph{distance-$k$ dominating set} of $G$ if, for each vertex $u \in V-D$, there exists a vertex $w\in D$ such that $d(u,w) \le k$, where $d(u,w)$ is the length of a shortest path between the vertices in $G$. Let $d_k(x, y)=\min\{d(x,y), k+1\}$. A set $R\subseteq V$ is a \emph{distance-$k$ resolving set} of $G$ if, for any pair of distinct $x,y\in V$, there exists a vertex $z\in R$ such that $d_k(x,z) \neq d_k(y,z)$. The \emph{distance-$k$ domination number} $\gamma_k(G)$ (\emph{distance-$k$ dimension} $\dim_k(G)$, respectively) of $G$ is the minimum cardinality of all distance-$k$ dominating sets (distance-$k$ resolving sets, respectively) of $G$. The \emph{distance-$k$ location-domination number}, $\gamma_L^k(G)$, of $G$ is the minimum cardinality of all sets $S\subseteq V$ such that $S$ is both a distance-$k$ dominating set and a distance-$k$ resolving set of $G$. Note that $\gamma_L^1(G)$ is the well-known location-domination number introduced by Slater in 1988. For any connected graph $G$ of order $n\ge 2$, we obtain the following sharp bounds: (1) $\gamma_k(G) \le \dim_k(G)+1$; (2) $2\le\gamma_k(G)+\dim_k(G) \le n$; (3) $1\le \max\{\gamma_k(G), \dim_k(G)\} \le \gamma_L^k(G) \le \min\{\dim_k(G)+1, n-1\}$. We characterize $G$ for which $\gamma_L^k(G)\in\{1, |V|-1\}$. We observe that $\frac{\dim_k(G)}{\gamma_k(G)}$ can be arbitrarily large. Moreover, for any tree $T$ of order $n\ge 2$, we show that $\gamma_L^k(T)\le n-ex(T)$, where $ex(T)$ denotes the number of exterior major vertices of $T$, and we characterize trees $T$ achieving equality. We also examine the effect of edge deletion on the distance-$k$ location-domination number of graphs.
StocksStock Traders Daily

Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) Trading Report

Buy XLV over 123.50 target 126.81 stop loss @ 123.14 Details. Short XLV under 126.81, target 123.50, stop loss @ 127.18 Details. Buy XLV over 126.81, target n/a, Stop Loss @ 126.44 Details. Short XLV near 126.81, target 125.61, Stop Loss @ 127.18. Details. Day Trading Plans for XLV. Buy...
Computersarxiv.org

Asymptotic Log-Det Rank Minimization via (Alternating) Iteratively Reweighted Least Squares

The affine rank minimization (ARM) problem is well known for both its applications and the fact that it is NP-hard. One of the most successful approaches, yet arguably underrepresented, is iteratively reweighted least squares (IRLS), more specifically $\mathrm{IRLS}$-$0$. Despite comprehensive empirical evidence that it overall outperforms nuclear norm minimization and related methods, it is still not understood to a satisfying degree. In particular, the significance of a slow decrease of the therein appearing regularization parameter denoted $\gamma$ poses interesting questions. While commonly equated to matrix recovery, we here consider the ARM independently. We investigate the particular structure and global convergence property behind the asymptotic minimization of the log-det objective function on which $\mathrm{IRLS}$-$0$ is based. We expand on local convergence theorems, now with an emphasis on the decline of $\gamma$, and provide representative examples as well as counterexamples such as a diverging $\mathrm{IRLS}$-$0$ sequence that clarify theoretical limits. We present a data sparse, alternating realization $\mathrm{AIRLS}$-$p$ (related to prior work under the name $\mathrm{SALSA}$) that, along with the rest of this work, serves as basis and introduction to the more general tensor setting. In conclusion, numerical sensitivity experiments are carried out that reconfirm the success of $\mathrm{IRLS}$-$0$ and demonstrate that in surprisingly many cases, a slower decay of $\gamma$ will yet lead to a solution of the ARM problem, up to the point that the exact theoretical phase transition for generic recoverability can be observed. Likewise, this suggests that non-convexity is less substantial and problematic for the log-det approach than it might initially appear.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The regularity problem for degenerate elliptic operators in weighted spaces

We study the solvability of the regularity problem for degenerate elliptic operators in the block case for data in weighted spaces. More precisely, let $L_w$ be a degenerate elliptic operator with degeneracy given by a fixed weight $w\in A_2(dx)$ in $\mathbb{R}^n$, and consider the associated block second order degenerate elliptic problem in the upper-half space $\mathbb{R}_+^{n+1}$. We obtain non-tangential bounds for the full gradient of the solution of the block case operator given by the Poisson semigroup in terms of the gradient of the boundary data. All this is done in the spaces $L^p(vdw)$ where $v$ is a Muckenhoupt weight with respect to the underlying natural weighted space $(\mathbb{R}^n, wdx)$. We recover earlier results in the non-degenerate case (when $w\equiv 1$, and with or without weight $v$). Our strategy is also different and more direct thanks in particular to recent observations on change of angles in weighted square function estimates and non-tangential maximal functions. Our method gives as a consequence the (unweighted) $L^2(dx)$-solvability of the regularity problem for the block operator \[ \mathbb{L}_\alpha u(x,t) = -|x|^{\alpha} \mathrm{div}_x \big(|x|^{-\alpha }\,A(x) \nabla_x u(x,t)\big)-\partial_{t}^2 u(x,t) \] for any complex-valued uniformly elliptic matrix $A$ and for all $-\epsilon<\alpha<\frac{2\,n}{n+2}$, where $\epsilon$ depends just on the dimension and the ellipticity constants of $A$.
Stocksstockcharts.com

Week Ahead: NIFTY at New High But Weak Internal Strength; RRG Chart Shows Risk-on Setup in Place

The stock markets once again had a buoyant week as the Indian Headline Index NIFTY50 closed at a fresh lifetime high. The Indian market had four consecutive weeks of gains, piling up over 1121 points and taking a breather after that. However, after pausing its up move for just one week, the markets went on to acquire gains once again over the previous five sessions. The trading range remained nearly the same for this week as well. The weekly high was just 5-odd points short of the Index's lifetime intraday high. After a trading range of nearly 390 points, the benchmark Index NIFTY closed with net gains of 177 points (+1.13%) on a weekly basis.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

French start-up poised to catch the wave to real sea trials

With the support of several European Union-funded research projects, the French wave energy start-up Seaturns has made significant advancements in the development of its wave energy technology, brining it only one step short of demonstration in real sea environment. Premium content. You are currently not logged into your account. Register...
Stockselliottwave

Nikkei Drops 3% -- Elliott Waves Are There to Catch It

On Monday, June 21, Japanese stocks fell 3%. "Can I apply Elliott wave analysis to [insert market name]?" We often get asked if Elliott waves also work in non-U.S. markets. The answer begins by understanding just what Elliott wave patterns are. The reason wave patterns exist is because the collective...