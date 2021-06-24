Cancel
Asian Open: Fed Officials Disagree Over Inflation, Gold Looks Weak Below 1800

By Forex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhilst the Fed agree inflation is to be transitory, there’s some disagreement as to how long that may be. The dollar’s downside is waning and gold is struggling to retest 1800. Asian Futures:. Australia’s ASX 200 futures are down -7 points (-0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open...

