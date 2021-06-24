Cancel
XAUUSD Is Possibly Bearish

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt lies in between the EMA(50) and EMA(100) The EMA(100) lies higher than the EMA (50), which is favorable for the bears. The MACD indicator reads below 0, with the signal line pointing slightly down. The RSI is below 50. What the possible outcomes are. XAUUSD retreated from 1,800 and...

www.actionforex.com
#Xauusd#Gdp#Xauusd#Ema#Rsi
Marketstalkmarkets.com

Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Risk On Above 35000

Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave. Crypto Overview: Bitcoin has a possible low in play, support on 35,000 will confirm this and 2000 for Ethereum. Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Our primary count is risk on above 35000. Trading Levels: 35000 followed by 36,500 are the important levels of support...
Businessdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Appropriate Buying Levels

Commenting on gold's performance, Bart Melek, analyst at TD Securities, said there is a good chance that gold will end up tumbling around $1,790 an ounce if there are no major negative data surprises. "Our view is that the average price of gold for the third quarter is $ 1,790, so we can start to see better prices later," he added. Any data that indicates the inability of the Fed to take strong action from the hawkish side to cool inflation, is bullish for gold. If inflation isn't an issue later, the Fed may retract some of its comments about raising interest rates in 2023.”
IndustryFXStreet.com

Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD bulls attack 100-DMA around $2,650

Palladium stays mildly bid near eight-day top, rejects Friday’s pullback. RSI recovery, receding bearish bias of MACD backs bounce off five-month-old support. Descending trend line from early May tests buyers. Palladium (XPD/USD) refreshes intraday top with $2,652, up 0.41% on a day, as European traders brace for the bell. The...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Ethereum Regains Strength, Why ETH Could Rally Above $2K

Ethereum started a fresh increase after the bulls defended $1,700 against the US Dollar. ETH price is likely to continue higher above the main $2,000 resistance. Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,850 and $1,900 resistance levels. The price is now well above $1,900 and the 100 hourly simple...
Marketsactionforex.com

XAUUSD Lower Before Higher

Gold is still to rally back above the $1,800 resistance level placing the yellow-metal in a vulnerable technical position this week. Sustained weakness below the $1,760 area could provoke a further decline towards the $1,730 support area this week. If the $1,730 level is broken it is possible that the price of gold could even fall as low as $1,710 before a wider recovery commences.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

NANO Price Analysis: Bearish Movement, SELL Time!

The token has the 24 hours volume(Trading) of 52,642,607 with the rise of 25.36%. The token has the percentage change in the price of the coin by 12.94 from yesterday’s opening. The RSI hourly shows the SELL action. The NANO token has been running below its 200 days moving average...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin Falls 10.35% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - Bitcoin was trading at $30,884.1 by 13:08 (07:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.35% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Monday, June 21, 2021. The move downwards pushed Bitcoin's market cap down to $586.0B, or 46.45% of the total cryptocurrency...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE Gradually Recovering This Month Losses Of 64%

The price trend of Dogecoin shows sustainability above the support on intraday. DOGE/BTC pair is trading positive by 2.5% at 0.00000771 BTC. The 24-hour trading volume in Dogecoin is $5.461 Billion. The daily technical chart of Dogecoin bounces from the EMA-200 and support level. According to the pivot level, the...
Retailinvesting.com

Bearish Trend In GBP/USD Set To Extend

Retail sales in the United Kingdom dropped to 24.6% from 42.4%, missing market expectations of 29.7%. So far, the data has been influenced by the low base effect, making it difficult to draw any conclusion. By focusing on monthly statistics, it becomes clear that the state of the UK retail sector is deteriorating. Retail sales should have increased by 2.1% but the reading actually fell by 1.4%.
Stocksinvesting.com

EOS Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - EOS was trading at $3.5988 by 18:41 (22:41 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 20.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21. The move downwards pushed EOS's market cap down to $3.4821B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bearish Breakdown

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signals gave an extremely profitable short trade from the bearish reversal by the hourly pin candlestick at 1.4123. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the...
Marketsactionforex.com

CADJPY Is Bearish

The price is beneath MA(50) The wide-open Bollinger Bands predict high volatility and point to a downtrend. The RSI is below 50, also indicating a downtrend. CADJPY fell to 89.033. The pair is bearish in the midterm. In the most likely scenario, we could see a downwards correction towards the...
Marketsactionforex.com

Gold Is Bearish Below 1790 Zone

Gold is still bearish. We could see a move lower below the POC zone and the D H3 level. 1785 is where we could see the price rejecting. The structure is bearish with a possible retest of 1760 zone. If we see the D L3 zone hit we could see a move to the upside. 1790 should hold and that means bears will go stronger during the later US session. Watch for profit taking.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD strong bearish impulse confirms wave 3 pattern

Yesterday’s EUR/USD daily candle ended very bearish after breaking below the 21 ema low - as expected in our EUR/USD video. Bearish is now firmly in a bearish price swing. The wave 3 (blue) is probably part of a larger wave 3 (orange) and wave 3 (grey). The main targets...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Very Bearish Near 2-Month Low

Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 1.2037, 1.2048, or 1.2091. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBPUSD Aims For Rebound But Bearish Risks Linger

GBPUSD remains resilient within a sideways channel and around the 1.4100 level, where the 23.6% Fibonacci of the latest upleg also resides (1.3668 – 1.4248). The recent soft dwindle below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the blue Kijun-sen line favors a negative extension towards the important long-term ascending trendline and the 50-day SMA, both converging to the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.4026. Slightly beneath, the 50% Fibonacci of 1.3958 may attempt to catch the fall ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.3852, while a dip below the 1.3800 number could spark a more aggressive sell-off towards the two-month low of 1.3668.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is in a bearish correction 6/15/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5 of this. This is ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about within this. This is also ON HOLD. The decent trade below $1,879.3 (+1.5 tics per/hour) projects this downward $24 minimum, $76 (+) maximum. We attained $33.6. I warned we will have to contend with possible exhaustion areas on the way down—we came shy of the upper of these by $2.4 with a $1,845.7 low and bounced $26.3. However, I think this will likely be temporary and should roll over to test lower levels. Yesterday, we left a large bearish reversal above that warns of pressure for days/weeks. Decent trade back above $1,877.0 will negate this and warn of renewed strength.
Marketsactionforex.com

XAUUSD Moving Average Test

Gold is looking for uncertain in the short-term after falling sharply lower on Friday after another rejection from the $1,900 level. It is possible that bears could force the price of gold back towards the metals key 50-day moving average at some point this week. Sustained weakness below the $1,870 support level is likely to encourage more technical selling towards the price gold.