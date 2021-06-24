XAUUSD Is Possibly Bearish

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5 of this. This is ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about within this. This is also ON HOLD. The decent trade below $1,879.3 (+1.5 tics per/hour) projects this downward $24 minimum, $76 (+) maximum. We attained $33.6. I warned we will have to contend with possible exhaustion areas on the way down—we came shy of the upper of these by $2.4 with a $1,845.7 low and bounced $26.3. However, I think this will likely be temporary and should roll over to test lower levels. Yesterday, we left a large bearish reversal above that warns of pressure for days/weeks. Decent trade back above $1,877.0 will negate this and warn of renewed strength.