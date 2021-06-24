Cancel
GBPUSD Watching 1.3940

By OctaFX
Cover picture for the articleThe British pound has pulled back from the 1.4000 level against the US dollar currency ahead of today’s all important Bank of England policy decision. A large inverted head and shoulders pattern has formed and is activated while the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3940 level. If the GBPUSD pair dips under neckline support traders may look to buy the pair around the 1.3870 level in expectation of further gains.

