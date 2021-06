The USD/INR is certainly within the higher part of its mid-term range, but intriguingly, it produced evidence last week of starting to run out of bullish momentum. The high achieved in the past five days of trading has been approximately 74.4100 and this happened early last week. The move higher in the USD/INR may have caught bearish speculators by surprise the past month, but as the USD/INR begins to show signs of losing upwards mobility, traders may be beginning to feel attracted to wager on price action to the downside emerging again.