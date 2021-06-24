Cancel
European Open: Cable Steady Ahead Of BOE, German IFO Up Next

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes on the FTSE and British pound today as we find out if the BOE will bow to ‘inflationary pressures’ and taper some more. Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -9.3 points (-0.13%) and currently trades at 7,289.20. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by 45.23 points (0.16%) and...

www.actionforex.com
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

US Stocks Strike New Highs, Europe Sinks

US stocks hit new highs on Monday although elsewhere there was little steam left in last week's rally spurred by easing concerns over inflation. After another record close Friday on Wall Street, Asia struggled to maintain momentum, and Europe turned lower as the new trading week kicked off. But both...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, giving up some of the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,300 level, as traders are spooked by the worsening domestic coronavirus infections and the two-week lockdown in Sydney. The cues from Wall Street on Friday were mixed.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower on weaker commodities

June 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, a day after closing at a record high, as both crude and gold prices traded within a tight range. Spot gold fell 0.18% as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s mixed signals on policy tightening.
Stockscapitalspectator.com

Broad Rebound In Global Markets Last Week, Except For US Bonds

Nearly every slice of the major asset classes recovered last week from the previous week’s correction, based on a set of exchange traded funds through Friday’s close (June 25). The main exception: US investment-grade bonds. Vanguard Total US Bond Market (BND) was the only loser last week for the primary...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Remains Relatively Stable Amidst Low Market Volatility

The greenback firmed during Friday’s late American session and today’s Asian session despite slightly softer inflation data released for May as well as the weaker than expected US consumption rate for the same month. The Aussie edged lower against the USD on Friday and Monday yet recovered the lost ground, as worries tend to increase about the delta variant of the pandemic in Australia, hurting investor sentiment. The pound weakened against the USD, EUR,JPY and CHF on Friday as the outlook of the UK recovery is clouded due to the Delta variant of the pandemic. Dow Jones rose, S&P 500 reached a new record high and Nasdaq retreated as US inflation data released on Friday were softer than expected on a month-on-month basis while the market’s attention turns to June’s employment report with the NFP figure which are due out at the end of the week. Gold prices inched higher on Friday and today’s Asian session, as the dollar showed some signs of weakness and despite US yields rising on Friday and seem about to correct lower today. Oil prices hit a new high since October 2018 during today’s Asian session as oil investors focus on the OPEC+ meeting this week and the possibility of Iran re-entering the oil market as a major exporter boosting supply seems to fade away.
Marketsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
investing.com

European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes

(Reuters) - European shares ended lower on Monday, with travel stocks leading losses on concerns over bans on British tourists, while a spike in Asian COVID-19 infections hit crude prices and saw energy stocks tumble more than 2%. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.6% lower, with the travel and leisure...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors evaluate Fed's policy view

* Gold struggling to challenge the $1,800 level - analyst. June 28 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday as a firm dollar weighed, although bullion traded in a tight range as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s mixed signals on policy tightening. Spot gold was 0.2%...
Businessactionforex.com

The US Federal Reserve And The ECB Continue To Actively Print Money. The Situation In The Financial Markets Remains Unchanged

The US Personal Consumption Price Index (PCE) excluding food and energy components increased 0.5% after rising 0.7% in April. The American economy is on the rise, but labor market data remains the weak link of this dynamics. With the gradual economy open, inflation has begun to slow, but some sectors are still struggling to recover. However, analysts are confident that the situation should improve significantly by the fall. Especially because the bipartisan infrastructure development bill for $1.2 trillion was adopted last week.
Economybusinesshala.com

European Stocks Close Weak As Delta Variant Concerns Weigh On Sentiment

(RTTNews) – European stocks closed lower on Monday on concerns about new travel-related restrictions due to the spread of the delta version of Covid-19 in many parts of the continent. According to reports, Portugal, Spain and Germany have issued new travel restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the more...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near one-week-old trading range support, just above $1,775

Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge. Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on last week's modest gains and edged lower on the first day of a new trading week. The precious metal remained on the defensive through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, just above the $1,775 level. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar strength, which tends to undermine demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.
StocksDetroit News

Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street after big gains last week

Stocks were mixed to slightly lower in afternoon trading Monday, as traders reassessed their investments after the market’s big gains the prior week. Investors will be turning their attention to additional economic data, including Friday’s jobs report. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

PRECIOUS METALS-Gold prices trade lower after Fed statements

Jun 28 (Reuters) – Gold was lower on Monday on the strength of the dollar, although bullion was trading in a narrow range on mixed signals from the Federal Reserve about a tightening of monetary policy in the United States. * At 1215 GMT, spot gold was down 0.2% at...
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Breakout to 0.7600 Likely

Sell the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7500. Add a stop-loss at 0.7650. Set a buy-stop at 0.7600 and a take-profit at 0.7700. Add a stop-loss at 0.7550. The AUD/USD pair declined in early trading as investors reacted to the latest lockdowns announced in Australia to curb the spread of the new Delta variant. The pair fell to 0.7583, which was slightly below last week’s high of 0.7615.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+

Financial markets recovered this past week in the aftermath of June’s Federal Reserve rate decision. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 3.44%, 2.74% and 2.35% respectively. Things were also looking rosy in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, where the DAX 30 and CSI 300 climbed 1.04% and 2.69% respectively.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Further declines likely in the near-term

The Pound remains pressured by the BOE’s dovish surprise. UK June GFK Consumer Confidence Survey printed at -9, worse than the -7 expected. GBP/USD is technically bearish, could extend its decline to sub-1.3800. The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, ending Friday at 1.3876. The pound kept suffering...