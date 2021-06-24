Cancel
Stocks

The Nasdaq Technological Index Hits Records On The Background Of Industrial Activity Rise

 4 days ago

The US S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices remained at about the same price levels as yesterday. But the Nasdaq reached another all-time high. This is not surprising, as the technology sector has failed to keep pace with the major indices in recent weeks. Overall, the markets calmed down a bit after Powell’s speech on Monday, which downplayed the risk of a rapid tightening of monetary policy. The PMI industrial index showed that the US economy is recovering at a rapid pace. Therefore, it is very likely that the major indices will continue their global upward trend until August. It is important for investors to monitor labor market indicators, which significantly influence the Fed’s actions. If the labor market shows a positive trend by the month of August, the Federal Reserve may reduce stimulus payments at its next meeting, which will undoubtedly lead to a drop in indices.

