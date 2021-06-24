The Nasdaq Technological Index Hits Records On The Background Of Industrial Activity Rise

The greenback firmed during Friday’s late American session and today’s Asian session despite slightly softer inflation data released for May as well as the weaker than expected US consumption rate for the same month. The Aussie edged lower against the USD on Friday and Monday yet recovered the lost ground, as worries tend to increase about the delta variant of the pandemic in Australia, hurting investor sentiment. The pound weakened against the USD, EUR,JPY and CHF on Friday as the outlook of the UK recovery is clouded due to the Delta variant of the pandemic. Dow Jones rose, S&P 500 reached a new record high and Nasdaq retreated as US inflation data released on Friday were softer than expected on a month-on-month basis while the market’s attention turns to June’s employment report with the NFP figure which are due out at the end of the week. Gold prices inched higher on Friday and today’s Asian session, as the dollar showed some signs of weakness and despite US yields rising on Friday and seem about to correct lower today. Oil prices hit a new high since October 2018 during today’s Asian session as oil investors focus on the OPEC+ meeting this week and the possibility of Iran re-entering the oil market as a major exporter boosting supply seems to fade away.