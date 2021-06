I don’t see any signs of a stock market top right now, but we do have to be on guard if one comes. I want to show you the warning sign I am on the watch for. First, some people got worried that a top of some sorts was put in after the DOW fell 500 points once the Fed’s FOMC came out two weeks ago, but it takes more than one down day to signal a top and a news event doesn’t really create one either. The reality is the Federal Reserve is not going to raise interest rates anytime soon.