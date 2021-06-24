Cancel
Stocks

Asian Markets Edge Lower

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Despite some intra-day volatility, Wall Street finished the day mixed and almost unchanged. The S&P 500 lost 0.11%, while the Nasdaq rose by 0.13% and the Dow Jones fell by 0.21%. Despite the futures on all three indexes adding around 0.30% in Asia as progress was made on the US infrastructure package, Asia has, for the most part, drifted lower in sympathy with the overnight session.

www.actionforex.com
Businessteletrader.com

Asia-Pacific trades mixed on inflation, COVID fears

Major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Monday, as investors looked at how the latest inflation and COVID-19 news will impact the markets. In Australia, a recent surge of Delta coronavirus cases prompted lockdowns in Sydney and the state of Queensland, while a South Korean consortium unveiled it will start making Russia's Sputnik Light COVID vaccines from September. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan predicted that inflation will likely rise in the second half of 2021.
Stockswarriortradingnews.com

Stock futures muted as Wall Street eyes labor market data

U.S. stock markets look set for a mixed session on Monday as traders head into a packed week of economic reports, with several prints on the state of the U.S. labor market set to be published later in the week. One of the most highly anticipated reports will be Friday’s...
StocksJournal-News

Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street after big gains last week

Stocks were mixed to slightly lower in afternoon trading Monday, as traders regrouped after the market’s big gains the prior week. Stocks were mixed to slightly lower in afternoon trading Monday, as traders reassessed their investments after the market's big gains the prior week. Investors will be turning their attention to additional economic data, including Friday's jobs report.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Remains Relatively Stable Amidst Low Market Volatility

The greenback firmed during Friday’s late American session and today’s Asian session despite slightly softer inflation data released for May as well as the weaker than expected US consumption rate for the same month. The Aussie edged lower against the USD on Friday and Monday yet recovered the lost ground, as worries tend to increase about the delta variant of the pandemic in Australia, hurting investor sentiment. The pound weakened against the USD, EUR,JPY and CHF on Friday as the outlook of the UK recovery is clouded due to the Delta variant of the pandemic. Dow Jones rose, S&P 500 reached a new record high and Nasdaq retreated as US inflation data released on Friday were softer than expected on a month-on-month basis while the market’s attention turns to June’s employment report with the NFP figure which are due out at the end of the week. Gold prices inched higher on Friday and today’s Asian session, as the dollar showed some signs of weakness and despite US yields rising on Friday and seem about to correct lower today. Oil prices hit a new high since October 2018 during today’s Asian session as oil investors focus on the OPEC+ meeting this week and the possibility of Iran re-entering the oil market as a major exporter boosting supply seems to fade away.
StocksStreet.Com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Close at Records as Wall Street Turns to Tech

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Monday closed at records in mixed trading as investors turned to technology shares and away from equities associated with the economy's reopening amid a worrying rise overseas of cases of the highly transmissible coronavirus Delta variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
StocksFXStreet.com

Nasdaq (NDX, QQQ) outperforms despite broader market weakness

Nasdaq returns to the bullish enthusiasm from last week. Russell 2000 and S&P turn lower as Russell in danger of a triple top. Big tech stocks all higher and near record highs. Update: Well more records for the Nasdaq on Monday but the broader market is not so sure. AAPL,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

* Indonesian stocks fall to over one-week low * Thai stocks slip for the eighth straight session * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections The Malaysian bourse hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the government's target, forcing the country to extend movement restrictions that were to end on Monday. "Unfortunately, the extension of the lockdown (in Malaysia) will further diminish the extent of the economic recovery, which is already taking a toll on domestic demand indicators, including private consumption and investment spending," Japan's Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients. Data showed Malaysia's rate of exports growth in May was slower than expected, though it still registered its fourth straight month of double-digit growth. Thai stocks dropped over 1% to their lowest in over a month while also registering their eighth consecutive session in the red. The baht slipped 0.2% but stayed off 13-month lows hit last week. Thailand has announced new restrictions around capital Bangkok to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak. Providing some respite, the country's manufacturing output jumped over 25% in May. However, Bank of Thailand's deputy governor said the economy would return to pre-pandemic levels only in early-2023, impeded by slow tourism sector recovery. . Indonesian markets fell too, declining almost 1%, a day after recording its biggest daily increase in infections ever. The rupiah weakened 0.35%. Indonesian health minister is leading a push for stricter social restrictions, sources told Reuters, after cases nearly tripled in the past month. Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks rose for a fourth straight session, while Taiwan stocks also advanced after the country reported its smallest daily rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases in nearly one and a half months. Meanwhile, most regional currencies weakened against a firm greenback, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did not help resolve concerns about a potential tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points at 6.591% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.9 basis points at 1.62% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.09 -6.71 -0.06 5.84 China -0.03 +1.11 -0.15 3.71 India -0.02 -1.55 -0.13 13.28 Indonesia -0.31 -2.94 -0.89 -0.17 Malaysia +0.07 -3.16 -1.12 -5.22 Philippines -0.20 -1.29 -0.18 -2.83 S.Korea -0.23 -3.90 -0.03 14.91 Singapore -0.10 -1.68 0.25 10.05 Taiwan +0.09 +2.16 0.50 19.40 Thailand -0.28 -6.08 -0.35 8.82 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Tech stock rally sends S&P and Nasdaq to record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Facebook hits $1 trln market cap as antitrust lawsuit dismissed. * Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.98%, S&P up 0.23%, Dow down 0.44% (Adds analyst comment, market details; updates prices)
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Covid Fears Shake Up Market Rally; Facebook Tops $1 Trillion; Tesla Rival Nio Flashes Buy Signal

Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with banks in focus overnight. The Nasdaq hit a new high in Monday's stock market rally, fueled by Facebook (FB) and coronavirus plays. But the Dow Jones lagged as energy, mining, financial and travel stocks slumped as Delta coronavirus cases increase.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+

Financial markets recovered this past week in the aftermath of June’s Federal Reserve rate decision. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 3.44%, 2.74% and 2.35% respectively. Things were also looking rosy in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, where the DAX 30 and CSI 300 climbed 1.04% and 2.69% respectively.
StocksCNBC

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise to record highs to start the week led by Facebook

The U.S. stock market set more record highs on Monday, boosted by a court win for Facebook and broad strength in tech stocks. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.23% to 4,290.61 for its third-straight record close, while the Nasdaq rose 0.98% to an all-time closing high of 14,500.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, slid 150.57 points to 34,283.27 as energy and transport stocks came under pressure.
StocksBloomberg

Reopening Stocks Fuel $6 Trillion Boom in a Post-Pandemic Market

A $6 trillion boom in U.S. equities to open 2021 is leaving the pandemic’s winners in the dust as investors shift their focus to companies taking advantage of a reopening economy. Americans’ renewed interest in shopping and travel -- not to mention meme stocks -- helped send the S&P 500...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Leads As Nike Vaults; Stock Market Heads For Big Weekly Gains

Stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up over 200 points but the Nasdaq slipping into the red. All were headed for big weekly gains. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 0.7%, the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq dipped 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were up 0.5%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq vs. the same time Thursday.
Businessmorningology.com

Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to $1.1943, and...