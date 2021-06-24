Asian Markets Edge Lower

* Indonesian stocks fall to over one-week low * Thai stocks slip for the eighth straight session * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections The Malaysian bourse hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the government's target, forcing the country to extend movement restrictions that were to end on Monday. "Unfortunately, the extension of the lockdown (in Malaysia) will further diminish the extent of the economic recovery, which is already taking a toll on domestic demand indicators, including private consumption and investment spending," Japan's Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients. Data showed Malaysia's rate of exports growth in May was slower than expected, though it still registered its fourth straight month of double-digit growth. Thai stocks dropped over 1% to their lowest in over a month while also registering their eighth consecutive session in the red. The baht slipped 0.2% but stayed off 13-month lows hit last week. Thailand has announced new restrictions around capital Bangkok to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak. Providing some respite, the country's manufacturing output jumped over 25% in May. However, Bank of Thailand's deputy governor said the economy would return to pre-pandemic levels only in early-2023, impeded by slow tourism sector recovery. . Indonesian markets fell too, declining almost 1%, a day after recording its biggest daily increase in infections ever. The rupiah weakened 0.35%. Indonesian health minister is leading a push for stricter social restrictions, sources told Reuters, after cases nearly tripled in the past month. Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks rose for a fourth straight session, while Taiwan stocks also advanced after the country reported its smallest daily rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases in nearly one and a half months. Meanwhile, most regional currencies weakened against a firm greenback, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did not help resolve concerns about a potential tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points at 6.591% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.9 basis points at 1.62% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.09 -6.71 -0.06 5.84 China -0.03 +1.11 -0.15 3.71 India -0.02 -1.55 -0.13 13.28 Indonesia -0.31 -2.94 -0.89 -0.17 Malaysia +0.07 -3.16 -1.12 -5.22 Philippines -0.20 -1.29 -0.18 -2.83 S.Korea -0.23 -3.90 -0.03 14.91 Singapore -0.10 -1.68 0.25 10.05 Taiwan +0.09 +2.16 0.50 19.40 Thailand -0.28 -6.08 -0.35 8.82 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)