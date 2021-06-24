Cancel
Comparison of three scales (BIS, SUMD and BCIS) for measuring insight dimensions and their evolution after one-year of follow-up: Findings from the FACE-SZ Cohort.

By Delphine Capdevielle,Joanna Norton,Bruno Aouizerate,Fabrice Berna,Isabelle Chereau,Thierry D'Amato,Caroline Dubertret,Julien Dubreucq,Guillaume Fond,Lançon C,Jasmina Mallet,David Misdrahi,Catherine Passerieux,Romain Rey,Franck Schurhoff,Mathieu Urbach,Pierre-Michel Llorca,Stéphane Raffard,. The aim of our study was to compare the performance of three different instruments measuring clinical and cognitive dimensions of insight. Data on 182 outpatients with schizophrenia and one-year follow-up...

