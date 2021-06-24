Comparison of three scales (BIS, SUMD and BCIS) for measuring insight dimensions and their evolution after one-year of follow-up: Findings from the FACE-SZ Cohort.

Many works aimed to determine factors that influence the onset of postthrombotic syndrome after an acute episode of deep venous thrombosis. We aimed to compare the prognostic value of the most proximal extent of thrombus (proximal and distal DVT) versus the residual thrombosis as identified by venous ultrasonography performed during follow-up. We conducted a retrospective study of prospectively collected 1183 consecutive cohort patients in the RIETE registry after a first episode of deep venous thrombosis and assessed for postthrombotic syndrome after 12 months.