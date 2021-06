The proposed $40B Nvidia acquisition of the Cambridge, UK, based Arm received a shot in the arm (pun intended) over the weekend when three major Arm customers went public with support for the deal. Executives from Broadcom, Marvell, and MediaTek all went on record in a UK newspaper with quotes supporting the deal. These three companies are the first major Arm licensees to officially support the deal. Not all Arm licensees are supporting the deal. Recently, Qualcomm’s incoming CEO, Cristiano Amon, said the company would be willing to invest in an Arm IPO alongside other Arm customers if Arm’s current owner, Softbank decided to list the company on the stock market instead of selling it to Nvidia.