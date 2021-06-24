Cancel
Environment

The Columbia Press

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon could see rolling blackouts during wildfire emergencies. The fires of September 2020 blackened skies throughout Oregon and burned an estimated 1 million acres. The Oregon Public Utility Commission has approved temporary rules that include potential public safety power shutoffs during the 2021 wildfire season. The state’s investor-owned electric utilities,...

Centralia, WAChronicle

Searching for Spring Salmon on the Columbia

It wasn’t something I would normally do. My fishing trips typically consist of solo ventures or with one or two family members or close friends. So to hire a fishing guide and join four strangers on a boat on the Columbia River was definitely out of the ordinary. But that’s...
Wasco County, OR987thebull.com

Wildfire Breaks Out In Columbia River Gorge

Rowena, Ore. — Several fires started Friday afternoon along I-84 in the Columbia River Gorge. Evacuation orders were issued by the Wasco County Sheriff’s office for areas in the town of Rowena, West of The Dalles. FM News 101 is following this developing story and will bring you updates on...
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Your Columbia lifestyle news

(COLUMBIA, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbia, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Columbia area, click here.
Public SafetyFiveThirtyEight

America’s Pot Labs Have A THC Problem

Keegan Skeate was working the night shift when he first heard about the scam. The 26-year-old was only a few months into his new job at Praxis Laboratory, a Washington state lab that conducts consumer safety tests and THC potency analysis for legal cannabis products. During one quiet shift in 2018, a fellow lab technician walked over to Skeate and told him that she thought someone was manipulating her test results. She said that the numbers in her spreadsheets looked irregular and the recorded THC potency values were higher than she remembered measuring.
Columbia County, GAwfxg.com

Columbia County Holiday Closures

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WFXG)- All Columbia County Offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance o Independence Day, according to the Columbia County Government Office. County offices will resume normal business operations on Tuesday, July 6. Columbia County Libraries in Evans, Grovetown, and Harlem will all be closed from Saturday, July 3 to Monday, July 5.
Financial Reportswopular.com

The Week In Bankruptcies: One Business In Columbia

Baltimore-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing with total debt above $1 million during the week that ended June 18. Year-to-date through June 18, the court recorded 19 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 30% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the…
Columbia County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 05:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES THROUGH THE FIRST OF THE WEEK .Strong high pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest through much of the coming week. Very hot and dangerous temperatures today through Tuesday before temperatures cool slightly rest of the week but still remaining hot. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees today through Tuesday. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Columbia, SCTimes and Democrat

Bullriding tour returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA – For the second time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) will buck into Columbia, South Carolina, hosting the Carolina Classic at Colonial Life Arena Aug. 7. For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the...
Arizona StateDaily Gate City

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

A wildfire in southeast Arizona forced the shutdown of a busy coast-to-coast interstate highway for several hours on Tuesday. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/79f58d4067c24ed08092769ebf968084.
Columbia, SCrichlandlibrary.com

Juneteenth celebrations in Columbia’s past

On Juneteenth, let's look back at Emancipation Day celebrations in Columbia's past. On March 16, 1956 a County chain gang team unearthed a cache of coins and silver along North Trenholm Road. The coins bore dates ranging from 1831 to 1854. The silver, engraved with initials D.E.V. had the maker’s mark of N. Hayden, a pre-Civil War Charleston silversmith and dealer. No doubt, these items had been buried in haste by someone who intended to return and claim them. But there they lay, unclaimed, for almost 100 years.
Ada, OKchickasaw.net

Press Release

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chickasaw Nation South Central Oklahoma Radio Enterprise (SCORE) Broadcasting General Manager Roger Harris will serve a third term on the National Association of Broadcasters Radio and Television Board (NAB). Harris’ election to a two-year term began in June. Harris manages radio stations KADA, KYKC, KTLS and KXFC...
Columbia County, GAaugustachronicle.com

New supermarket proposed at Lewiston, Columbia roads in Columbia County

For the second time this month, a developer has proposed building a supermarket in Columbia County across from an existing supermarket. Why build similar businesses so close? Like the old real estate maxim says, it's about location. A sketch plan for a 45,600-square-foot supermarket and a 4,898-square-foot convenience store has...
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 14:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES THROUGH THE FIRST OF THE WEEK .Strong high pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest through much of the coming week. Very hot and dangerous temperatures today through Tuesday before temperatures cool slightly through the rest of the week but still remaining hot. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Northwest Blue Mountains and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.