Bausch + Lomb Extends Power Range for Toric Multifocal

By RO Staff
reviewofoptometry.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresbyopic patients with higher-than-usual astigmatism have had to rely on custom-fit contact lenses if they wanted to try that modality—until now. Bausch + Lomb announced today that it is expanding the cyl powers on the company’s Ultra Multifocal for Astigmatism, adding powers of -2.25D and -2.75D to the range. For...

reviewofoptometry.com
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
HealthPosted by
The Press

Johnson & Johnson Vision Brings TECNIS Synergy And TECNIS Synergy Toric II PC-IOLS To North America For Cataract Patients

The next-generation presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) offers cataract patients the widest^ range of continuous^^ vision and best near vision among leading PC-IOLs^^^^ 1,2,3,4,5. Now available in the U.S. and Canada, TECNIS Synergy PC-IOLs offers cataract patients the opportunity to experience excellent outcomes, with 9 out of 10 patients surveyed reporting...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Tableau Extends Augmented Analytics, Bringing the Power of AI to Everyone

Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform , is bringing data analytics and AI together in a suite of new and expanded augmented analytics features. Tableau’s latest release will empower more people with the right technology to make smarter and faster decisions regardless of their role and skill level. New IDC...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Vision Care Industry To 2026 - Featuring Bausch Health Companies, Essilor International & Novartis International Among Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vision care market reached a value of US$ 63.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit...
Electronicssuasnews.com

NOVADEM extends its NX range with a new drone, the NX160

Novadem continues to develop its range of drones for defense and security professionals, with the arrival of the NX160. This drone has extended capacities for a greater diversity of missions thanks in particular to its “mission pods” and its payload of 2kg. It is during SOFINS 2021, which will be held on June 29, that NOVADEM will unveil the latest addition to its NX range, the NX160.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Silanna Semiconductor Extends Power of Highest Efficiency, Highest Power Density DC/DC Converter Family to 100W

Latest addition to the CO2 Smart Power™ DC/DC product family delivers industry-leading efficiency. Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, has extended its CO2 Smart Power™ family of wide-voltage, high-frequency point of load converters with a 100W device targeting USB-PD applications designed to deliver industry-leading efficiency. Silanna Semiconductor focuses on ultimate...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Gamma Technologies Acquires Power Design Technologies, Extends Leadership of Full Vehicle System-level Simulations for Electrified Mobility Applications

Acquisition expands GT-SUITE capabilities in power electronics. Gamma Technologies (GT), a global leader and innovator in multi-physics system simulation software, announced today that it has acquired Power Design Technologies SAS (PDT) of Toulouse, France, pioneers in engineering software for power electronics and makers of PowerForge, an innovative SaaS offering for power converter design. PowerForge complements and extends GT’s product and technology portfolio and facilitates the industry transition towards an electrified future.
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market to be Driven by Demand for Advanced Technology Coupled with its Extensive Range of Application in Different Sectors Across the Globe in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the power over ethernet lighting market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
BusinessThe Jewish Press

Goodbye Multifocals – An Israeli Company Changes Focus Via Software

(Israel21c via JNS) Slide your finger here on the side of the frame,” Alex Alon is telling me. I’m sitting in the “Bistro”—not some trendy Tel Aviv café, but a room set up for demonstrations in the offices of DeepOptics, where Alon is the chief scientist. DeepOptics has developed a...
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Maxim Integrated Extends Range of Gesture Sensing

Article By : Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Maxim Integrated's next-generation of infrared-based dynamic optical sensor can sense a broader range of gestures at extended distances. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s next-generation of infrared-based dynamic optical sensor can sense a broader range of gestures at extended distances. The MAX25405 detects a wider...
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

Epiq Solutions Announces New Sidekiq™ NV100, an Embeddable Software-Defined Radio (SDR) with Extended RF Tuning and High Dynamic Range

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Epiq Solutions, an engineering firm specializing in the development of flexible RF transceiver modules and complete turnkey wireless sensing solutions, today introduced Sidekiq NV100, a radically small software-defined radio (SDR) transceiver module that enables simultaneous, multi-channel signal processing in challenging RF environments. Sidekiq...
Electronicsmomtastic.com

The Best Electric Ranges

In recent years, electric ranges have become a popular alternative to gas stoves. Electric ranges have built-in integrated heating systems to cook and bake, making them easier to operate, and they're relatively low-maintenance. When looking for the right electric range for your kitchen, consider factors such as versatility, longevity, and durability before making your purchase. We’ve reviewed a variety of electric ranges based on these factors and made a list of the best ones on the market today. Keep reading check out some of our favorites.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Eye Care Global Market To 2026 - Featuring EssilorLuxottica, Bausch Health And Alcon Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eye Care Market, By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Eye Drops, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Vitamins, Others), By Eye Drops (Prescription v/s Over-The-Counter), By Coating, By Lens Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 long-range eBike has a powerful dual battery capacity

Get powerful performance on an eBike with the Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 long-range eBike. It has a dual battery capacity for up to 2 52-volt 19.2 Ah batteries. That way, you can ride longer than you ever thought possible. And, even better, it gives you an impressive 100+ miles of riding range. The HyperScrambler 2 also comes loaded with electric features. A 1,000 W Bafang Retroblade motor, cadence and torque pedal assist, an 8-speed transmission, and a twist throttle are sure to upgrade your eBike experience. Moreover, with safety features like integrated brake light and turn signals along with dual side-view mirrors, you can confidently take on the road on this long-range eBike. Furthermore, this powerful eBike fits riders 5′ 7″ and up while adjustable handlebars provide a comfortable riding position. Finally, the LCD display gives you all the information about your trip, and the puncture-resistant tires keep you going.

