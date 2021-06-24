Cancel
Gaucho Group Launching Amazon Storefront, Shares Trading Higher

Cover picture for the articleGaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a reputable firm with a growing collection of e-commerce platforms focused on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, recently announced the official launch of its Amazon Storefront, Gaucho - Bueno Aires, on Amazon.com, where Gaucho's luxury goods will now be offered in addition to its primary e-commerce platform.

