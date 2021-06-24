The clinical effectiveness and safety of traditional Chinese medicine uremic clearance granule combined with high-flux hemodialysis in the treatment of uremic pruritus: A protocol for systematic review and meta analysis.
Skin pruritus is a common complication in patients with uremia. When the hemodialysis time of patients is extended, and the probability of skin pruritus is greater. Patients often have the symptoms of skin pruritus intolerable, affecting the normal sleep and normal life of patients. The patients with uremic pruritus often constant scratching and pruritus skin, resulting in broken skin, and further symptoms such as infection, and subsequent skin shedding, prurigo nodularis, and other adverse complications, aggravating the patient's condition. Some patients will experience symptoms such as depression and insomnia due to skin pruritus, and simply scratching the skin lead to infection. Severely affected patients may even show suicidal tendency, endangering the physical and mental health of patients, and it is needed to give the effective treatment to patients. Hemodialysis is a common treatment for uremic pruritus, which can effectively relieve the pruritus symptoms of patients. The drugs can also relieve the symptoms and improve the degree of pruritus in patients. And some studies show that traditional Chinese medicine UCG combined with HFH in the treatment of uremic pruritus has a very good effect, Therefore, this study will systematically evaluate the clinical efficacy and safety of UCG combined with HFH and HFH alone in the treatment of uremic pruritus.