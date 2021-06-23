Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hardspace: Shipbreaker gets radioactive in latest patch

PCGamesN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardspace: Shipbreaker has gotten a new update that adds a whole new dimension to the sci-fi simulation game’s salvager experience. Now you’ll need to be on the lookout for dangerous radiation while cutting up scrapped ships. Make the wrong cut or bump a part the wrong way, and you’ll be sending toxic radioactive particulates into the environment around you – leading to permanent damage to your body, which of course is company property.

www.pcgamesn.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radioactive#Space Ships#Join Lynx Corp#The Cutter S Challenge#Javelin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvg247.com

Latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes all sorts of bugs

CDP has released the latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 and reading over the notes, it seems plenty of bugs have been squashed. Patch 1.23 for Cyberpunk 2077 is live on PC, consoles, and Stadia. It covers all sorts of things from quests to stability and performance. There are plenty of...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Cyberpunk 2077 gets another, small performance patch

Has it really been nearly two months since the last Cyberpunk 2077 patch? My, how time flies when you’re accidentally clipping into objects. Earlier today, CD Projekt Red put out another, small patch targeting performance while fixing some bugs. It’s not a substantial patch, but it is timely for the developer. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be available once more on the PlayStation store, and we wouldn’t want a repeat of what happened last time.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Biomutant’s latest patch adds new FOV settings, new loot, and more

There’s another big patch out today for open-world game Biomutant, and it adds some welcome new features and fixes. Shortly after launch, Biomutant’s developers promised fixes for pretty much everything critics had complained about, and over the course of the past six weeks they’ve been as good as their word. This latest patch adds new settings for field of view, tweaks loot tables, and makes a host of other changes to improve your experience learning the ancient art of krav ma-guinea pig.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Hardspace: Shipbreaker Update 0.5.0 Introduces Radiation, Continues UI Overhaul

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Blackbird Interactive have announced that spaceship salvaging game Hardspace: Shipbreaker's Update 0.5.0 is now live, making its derelict behemoths slightly more deadly through the addition of a new element: radiation. Starting at Certification Rank 9, ships of Hazard Level 6 and above will have...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Outriders' Latest Patch Increases The Legendary Drop Rates By 100%

Outriders kind of felt like it came and went fairly quickly, but the team at People Can Fly is working hard to keep the game going. It was plagued with bugs and balancing issues at launch, and this latest patch hopes to rectify more issues - including an increase in legendary drop rates by 100%.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Cyberpunk’s Latest Patch Brings Many Quality of Life Changes

Cyberpunk 2077 may just go down in history as the most hyped game of all time. From the developers of the Witcher series, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk was expected to set the tone of the genre for generations as it would truly change the open world experience offering players a litany of different objectives, exploration, character development, freedom of choice and much more. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 ended up being just in the middle, with some fans loving it, but most being disappointed, primarily due to the bugs and glitches that made the game unplayable and even nonsensical at times. CD Projekt Red has endeavored to make the required changes to make the game as great as expected and Patch 1.23 intends to implement such changes.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Diablo-style RPG Wolcen will get three more content patches this year

Now that part two of its Bloodstorm update has been released, CryEngine-powered RPG game Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is ready for another round of improvements. Wolcen Studio says it has plans for three more major content updates this year, which will include reworks to several key game systems, new items and cosmetics, new monsters, and new environments.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Overwatch Crossplay Patch Now Live, Log In to Get a Golden Loot Box

Blizzard announced yesterday that the Overwatch crossplay patch is now live, giving PC and console players the opportunity to play together in non-competitive modes. Sadly, cross-progression still isn't available and there's no telling if and when it will be implemented in the game. In celebration of the Overwatch crossplay patch...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Lifeline gets nerfed in new Apex Legend patch

Apex Legends Patch Notes Released this week, Lifeline will be scaled down, altering her legs and waist. Inside the Dev Notes, they commented that ‘Lifeline excels in gunplay given her small hit box.’ Since Lifeline is the only healer in the game, she is one of the most played legends, and no other legend has the ability to heal a downed teammate and defend them at the same time.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Magic Legends ramps up enemy encounters, improves performance, and fixes bugs in latest patch

Having all of those spell cards and no enemies to use them on makes Planeswalkers in Magic Legends very sad puppies indeed. Luckily, those frowns can turn upside-down with the ARPG’s latest patch, which promises an increase to encounters in story missions and ordeals throughout the game. Look at how gleefully those mages unleash explosive horror and monstrous harm on foes now. Wondrous.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Latest Valheim patch makes monsters more dangerous

On the road to Valheim‘s first major update, the game has received a rather small patch that could still have big implications for their players. For starters, the enemy AI is being tweaked in a couple of different ways, and those tweaks should result in more deadly enemies – or at least more aggressive. Aside from the AI tweaks, players are also getting a new setpiece to build, but it sounds like it’ll only be available for a limited time.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

R6 Siege Update 2.08 Patch Notes; Out for June 29 Y6S2.1

Ubisoft has rolled out the R6 update 2.08 June 29 patch, which is for the Rainbow Six Siege Y6S2.1 title update! There are bug fixes, operator tweaks and more all listed in the patch notes below. R6 Siege Update 2.08 Patch Notes (Y6S2.1):. Y6S2.1 PATCH SIZES. Below you will find...
Video Gamespsu.com

Tetris Effect Connected Multiplayer Beta Out Now For Everyone To Download On PS4

Enhance Games has announced that the Tetris Effect Connected Multiplayer Beta client is now available to download on the PlayStation Store for PS4 players to sample. Since it’s online-based you’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription to take part in the Beta, and it’s available until July 5. To download it, head over to the PlayStation Store here and scroll down the page to where the beta link is.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Curved Space (PS4) - Review

Curved Space has more twists than an M. Night Shyamalan film festival. No, not those kinds of twists. An outer space twin-stick shooter, the game features a fascinating collection of twisted, inverted landscapes where ships and bullets hug the terrain — upside, downside, inside, and outside. It's a novel and visually-arresting concept, even as it creates visibility and pacing issues. So, is Curved Space more The Sixth Sense (a drum-tight, show-stopping thriller), or closer to The Happening (a meandering jumble of half-finished ideas)? The answer lies somewhere in the middle.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Atlas adds the Mortarship for besieging islands with its latest patch

Besieging islands in Atlas is a pain, isn’t it? Don’t you wish you could just load up a boat with really nice ranged cannons that could really make mincemeat out of island defenses and go to town that way? The good news is that now you can with the game’s latest patch, which adds the Mortarship for specifically that purpose. The ship sports slow-firing big cannons that are perfect for dealing damage to land-based structure, although they’re a bit too slow to reliably use on nimble ships zipping around.
Video GamesIGN

Battlefield 2042 PC Gets NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex at Launch

Battlefield 2042 is getting support for NVIDIA's DLSS and Reflex at launch, which means gamers with an RTX 20-series GPU and above won't have to play with abysmal frame rates with most settings maxed out. Surprisingly, there has been no word on the game using any ray tracing features. Battlefield...