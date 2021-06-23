Hardspace: Shipbreaker gets radioactive in latest patch
Hardspace: Shipbreaker has gotten a new update that adds a whole new dimension to the sci-fi simulation game’s salvager experience. Now you’ll need to be on the lookout for dangerous radiation while cutting up scrapped ships. Make the wrong cut or bump a part the wrong way, and you’ll be sending toxic radioactive particulates into the environment around you – leading to permanent damage to your body, which of course is company property.www.pcgamesn.com