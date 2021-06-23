Hardspace: Shipbreaker gets radioactive in latest patch

Cyberpunk 2077 may just go down in history as the most hyped game of all time. From the developers of the Witcher series, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk was expected to set the tone of the genre for generations as it would truly change the open world experience offering players a litany of different objectives, exploration, character development, freedom of choice and much more. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 ended up being just in the middle, with some fans loving it, but most being disappointed, primarily due to the bugs and glitches that made the game unplayable and even nonsensical at times. CD Projekt Red has endeavored to make the required changes to make the game as great as expected and Patch 1.23 intends to implement such changes.