The Drone Advisory Committee is working to create a more inclusive airspace

By Press
suasnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviation is for everyone, and the Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) is working to ensure that everyone feels included. During the DAC’s last meeting the FAA requested that they explore a potential language change. For example, the technical term for drones is unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS. Unmanned. Now the committee is looking at ways to make that terminology gender-inclusive, because really, so long as a person is flying safely and following the rules, it doesn’t matter what their gender is.

www.suasnews.com
