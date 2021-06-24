Cancel
Health

Genetic Association Between Schizophrenia and Cortical Brain Surface Area and Thickness.

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

By Weiqiu Cheng,Oleksandr Frei,Dennis van der Meer,Yunpeng Wang,Kevin S O'Connell,Yunhan Chu,Shahram Bahrami,Alexey A Shadrin,Dag Alnæs,Guy F L Hindley,Aihua Lin,Naz Karadag,Chun-Chieh Fan,Lars T Westlye,Tobias Kaufmann,Espen Molden,Anders M Dale,Srdjan Djurovic,Olav B Smeland,Ole A Andreassen. Schizophrenia is a complex heritable disorder associated with many genetic variants, each with a small effect. While cortical...

www.physiciansweekly.com
#University Of Oslo#Schizophrenia#Genetics#Chun Chieh Fan#Clozuk#Sa#Mixer#School Of Mental Health#Neuroscience#Faculty Of Health#Maastricht University#Department Of Psychology
Psychology
Health
HealthScientific American

Pupil Size Is a Marker of Intelligence

It has been said that “the eyes are the window to the soul,” but new research suggests that they may be a window to the brain as well. Our pupils respond to more than just the light. They indicate arousal, interest or mental exhaustion. Pupil dilation is even used by the FBI to detect deception. Now work conducted in our laboratory at the Georgia Institute of Technology suggests that baseline pupil size is closely related to individual differences in intelligence. The larger the pupils, the higher the intelligence, as measured by tests of reasoning, attention and memory. In fact, across three studies, we found that the difference in baseline pupil size between people who scored the highest on the cognitive tests and those who scored the lowest was large enough to be detected by the unaided eye.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Discovered an Achilles Heel of the Coronavirus

Viruses require the resources of an infected cell to replicate and then infect further cells, and transfer to other individuals. One essential step in the viral life cycle is the production of new viral proteins based on the instructions in the viral RNA genome. Following these construction plans, the cell’s own protein synthesis machine, called the ribosome, produces the viral proteins.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Sciencewholefoodsmagazine.com

Study Confirms Association Between COVID-19 and Vitamin K Status

Oslo, Norway—A new study supported by Kappa Bioscience has confirmed that vitamin K status is lower in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, compared to a healthy population control group. The research also showed low vitamin K status to be predictive of higher mortality. The research was sparked by initial promising data...
ScienceEurekAlert

Immune system dysfunction can modify the association between cannabis use and psychosis

The presence of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the blood can boost the effects of daily cannabis use and heighten the risk of developing psychosis in adulthood. Similar results have been observed, also in the presence of cytokines, when cannabis is used during adolescence. Psychotic disorders have symptoms such as delirium, loss of a sense of reality, hallucinations, hearing voices, and cognitive and social impairments.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Interaction between genetic predisposition, smoking, and dementia risk: a population-based cohort study

We evaluated whether the association between cigarette smoking and dementia risk is modified by genetic predisposition including apolipoprotein E (APOE) genotype and polygenic risk (excluding the APOE region). We included 193,198 UK Biobank participants aged 60–73 years without dementia at baseline. Of non-APOE-ε4 carriers, 0.89% (95% CI 0.73–1.08%) current smokers developed dementia compared with 0.49% (95% CI 0.44–0.55%) of never smokers (adjusted HR 1.78; 95% CI 1.39–2.29). In contrast, of one APOE-ε4 allele carriers, 1.69% (95% CI 1.31–2.12%) current smokers developed dementia compared with 1.40% (95% CI 1.25–1.55%) of never smokers (adjusted HR 1.06; 95% CI 0.77–1.45); of two APOE-ε4 alleles carriers, 4.90% (95% CI 2.92–7.61%) current smokers developed dementia compared with 3.87% (95% CI 3.11–4.74%) of never smokers (adjusted HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.49–1.79). Of participants with high polygenic risk, 1.77% (95% CI 1.35–2.27%) current smokers developed dementia compared with 1.05% (95% CI 0.91–1.21%) of never smokers (adjusted HR 1.63; 95% CI 1.16–2.28). A significant interaction was found between APOE genotype and smoking status (P = 0.002) while no significant interaction was identified between polygenic risk and smoking status (P = 0.25). APOE genotype but not polygenic risk modified the effect of smoking on dementia risk.
HealthNature.com

Association between domain-specific physical activity and diabetes in Korean adults

This study aimed to investigate the association between domain-specific physical activity (PA) and diabetes in Korean adults. We analyzed 26,653 men and women (aged > 18 years) from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2014–2018). PA was measured using a validated Global PA Questionnaire. Multivariable logistic regression was used to estimate odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) after adjustment for various confounders. Transport PA accounted for the majority of total PA (46%, men; 58%, women), followed by leisure-time PA (30%; 22%) and work PA (24%; 20%). In men, ORs (95% CI) of diabetes comparing ≥ 600 metabolic task of equivalent (MET)-min/week vs. no activity were 0.82 (0.71–0.95) for leisure-time PA, 0.85 (0.75–0.96) for transport PA, and 0.88 (0.78–0.99) for leisure-time + transport PA. In women, ORs (95% CI) of diabetes comparing the same groups were 0.73 (0.60–0.89) for leisure-time PA, 0.97 (0.85–1.10) for transport PA, and 0.88 (0.78–1.00) for leisure-time + transport PA. However, work PA showed no association with diabetes. In conclusion, leisure-time PA was inversely associated with diabetes in both men and women, while transport PA was inversely associated only in men. But work PA was not associated with diabetes in Korean adults.
ScienceNature.com

In silico voltage-sensitive dye imaging reveals the emergent dynamics of cortical populations

Voltage-sensitive dye imaging (VSDI) is a powerful technique for interrogating membrane potential dynamics in assemblies of cortical neurons, but with effective resolution limits that confound interpretation. To address this limitation, we developed an in silico model of VSDI in a biologically faithful digital reconstruction of rodent neocortical microcircuitry. Using this model, we extend previous experimental observations regarding the cellular origins of VSDI, finding that the signal is driven primarily by neurons in layers 2/3 and 5, and that VSDI measurements do not capture individual spikes. Furthermore, we test the capacity of VSD image sequences to discriminate between afferent thalamic inputs at various spatial locations to estimate a lower bound on the functional resolution of VSDI. Our approach underscores the power of a bottom-up computational approach for relating scales of cortical processing.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

New Alzheimer Disease Findings from National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Discussed (Cortical Thickness Estimation: a Comparison of Freesurfer and Three Voxel-based Methods In a Test-retest Analysis and a Clinical Application)

Pain & Central Nervous System Daily News -- Research findings on Neurodegenerative Diseases and Conditions - Alzheimer Disease are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. Mexico City, Mexico. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The cortical thickness has been used as a biomarker to assess...
GoogleNature.com

Network of biomarkers and their mediation effects on the associations between regular exercise and the incidence of cardiovascular & metabolic diseases

This study aimed to understand the biological process related to the prevention of cardiovascular & metabolic diseases (CMD), including diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia via regular exercise. This study included 17,053 subjects aged 40–69 years in the Health Examinees Study from 2004 to 2012. Participation in regular exercise was investigated by questionnaires. Data on 42 biomarkers were collected from anthropometric measures and laboratory tests. We examined the associations between regular exercise and biomarkers using general linear models, between biomarkers and the risk of CMD using cox proportional hazard models, and the mediation effect of biomarkers using mediation analyses. Biomarker networks were constructed based on the significant differential correlations (p < 0.05) between the exercise and non-exercise groups in men and women, respectively. We observed significant mediators in 14 and 16 of the biomarkers in men and women, respectively. Triglyceride level was a noteworthy mediator in decreasing the risk of CMD with exercise, explaining 23.79% in men and 58.20% in women. The biomarker network showed comprehensive relationships and associations among exercise, biomarkers, and CMD. Body composition-related biomarkers were likely to play major roles in men, while obesity-related biomarkers seemed to be key factors in women.
ScienceNature.com

An anchoring complex recruits katanin for microtubule severing at the plant cortical nucleation sites

Microtubules are severed by katanin at distinct cellular locations to facilitate reorientation or amplification of dynamic microtubule arrays, but katanin targeting mechanisms are poorly understood. Here we show that a centrosomal microtubule-anchoring complex is used to recruit katanin in acentrosomal plant cells. The conserved protein complex of Msd1 (also known as SSX2IP) and Wdr8 is localized at microtubule nucleation sites along the microtubule lattice in interphase Arabidopsis cells. Katanin is recruited to these sites for efficient release of newly formed daughter microtubules. Our cell biological and genetic studies demonstrate that Msd1-Wdr8 acts as a specific katanin recruitment factor to cortical nucleation sites (but not to microtubule crossover sites) and stabilizes the association of daughter microtubule minus ends to their nucleation sites until they become severed by katanin. Molecular coupling of sequential anchoring and severing events by the evolutionarily conserved complex renders microtubule release under tight control of katanin activity.
Sciencenewsatw.com

Combining MRI imaging of brain structures with genetic data reveals new insights into white matter

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S. and Denmark has learned more about the role that white matter plays in brain function by comparing thousands of MRI images with genetic data. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their analysis of genetic and neuroimaging data from almost 44,000 individuals. Christopher Filley with the University of Colorado School of Medicine has published a Perspectives piece in the same journal issue outlining issues with the study of white matter in the brain and the work done by the team with this new effort.
KidsEurekAlert

Association between race, COVID-19 outcomes among children in England

What The Study Did: Results of this study suggest race-specific disparities in SARS-CoV-2 testing and COVID-19 hospital outcomes seen in adults also exist among children, after accounting for several clinical and sociodemographic factors thought to play a role in the disease. Authors: Defne Saatci, M.D., of the University of Oxford...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Using birthdays to assess association between social gatherings, COVID-19 risk

What The Study Did: Using administrative healthcare data on 2.9 million households, this study suggests that events that lead to small and informal social gatherings, such as birthdays, and in particular, children's birthdays, are a potentially important source in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Authors: Anupam B. Jena, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical...
Healthjneurosci.org

Sleep Loss Drives Brain Region-Specific and Cell Type-Specific Alterations in Ribosome-Associated Transcripts Involved in Synaptic Plasticity and Cellular Timekeeping

Sleep and sleep loss are thought to impact synaptic plasticity, and recent studies have shown that sleep and sleep deprivation (SD) differentially affect gene transcription and protein translation in the mammalian forebrain. However, much less is known regarding how sleep and SD affect these processes in different microcircuit elements within the hippocampus and neocortex, for example, in inhibitory versus excitatory neurons. Here, we use translating ribosome affinity purification (TRAP) and in situ hybridization to characterize the effects of sleep versus SD on abundance of ribosome-associated transcripts in Camk2a-expressing (Camk2a+) pyramidal neurons and parvalbumin-expressing (PV+) interneurons in the hippocampus and neocortex of male mice. We find that while both Camk2a+ neurons and PV+ interneurons in neocortex show concurrent SD-driven increases in ribosome-associated transcripts for activity-regulated effectors of plasticity and transcriptional regulation, these transcripts are minimally affected by SD in hippocampus. Similarly, we find that while SD alters several ribosome-associated transcripts involved in cellular timekeeping in neocortical Camk2a+ and PV+ neurons, effects on circadian clock transcripts in hippocampus are minimal, and restricted to Camk2a+ neurons. Taken together, our results indicate that SD effects on transcripts associated with translating ribosomes are both cell type-specific and brain region-specific, and that these effects are substantially more pronounced in the neocortex than the hippocampus. We conclude that SD-driven alterations in the strength of synapses, excitatory-inhibitory (E-I) balance, and cellular timekeeping are likely more heterogeneous than previously appreciated.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: The RNA Atlas expands the catalog of human non-coding RNAs

In the version of this article initially published online, Pavel Sumazin’s affilation was given as Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG), Ghent, Belgium. The correct affiliation is Texas Children’s Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.
ScienceNature.com

Subcortical circuits mediate communication between primary sensory cortical areas in mice

Integration of information across the senses is critical for perception and is a common property of neurons in the cerebral cortex, where it is thought to arise primarily from corticocortical connections. Much less is known about the role of subcortical circuits in shaping the multisensory properties of cortical neurons. We show that stimulation of the whiskers causes widespread suppression of sound-evoked activity in mouse primary auditory cortex (A1). This suppression depends on the primary somatosensory cortex (S1), and is implemented through a descending circuit that links S1, via the auditory midbrain, with thalamic neurons that project to A1. Furthermore, a direct pathway from S1 has a facilitatory effect on auditory responses in higher-order thalamic nuclei that project to other brain areas. Crossmodal corticofugal projections to the auditory midbrain and thalamus therefore play a pivotal role in integrating multisensory signals and in enabling communication between different sensory cortical areas.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Cohort profile: follow-up of a Berlin Aging Study II (BASE-II) subsample as part of the GendAge study.

By Ilja Demuth,Verena Banszerus,Johanna Drewelies,Sandra Düzel,Ute Seeland,Dominik Spira,Esther Tse,Julian Braun,Elisabeth Steinhagen-Thiessen,Lars Bertram,Andreas Thiel,Ulman Lindenberger,Vera Regitz-Zagrosek,Denis Gerstorf,. The study ‘Sex- and gender-sensitive prevention of cardiovascular and metabolic disease in older adults in Germany’, the GendAge study, focuses on major risk factors for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and on the development of...