Reign Maker Launches Nixie Drone Based Water Sampling and Data Collection System

By Press
suasnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrone mounted water sampling and sensor system increases sampling rates by 75% while reducing cost by 90%. New York – June, 2021 – Reign Maker, a drone and data services innovation company, today announced the launch of Nixie, the world’s first drone-enabled water sampling and data collection system, designed to drastically increase sampling rates and accuracy while reducing the number of required field personnel and eliminating the dependence on marine vessels.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Management#Water Quality#Surface Water#Nixie Reign Maker#Nixie Base#Gps#M600#Digital Lead#Dji Enterprise#Nixie Advanced#Chosid#Uas
