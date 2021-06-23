Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College of Communication and Information introduce Dr. Joe Mazer as new dean

By Keenan Thomas, Staff Writer
utdailybeacon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Communication and Information (CCI) at the University of Tennessee will instate Dr. Joe Mazer as its new dean in July. Mazer will replace Dean Michael Wirth as he ushers in the fall semester. Mazer started in communication in high school as he helped operate his school’s functioning television station. He later received his bachelor’s degree at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania, his master’s degree at Illinois State University and his doctoral degree at Ohio University.

www.utdailybeacon.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson University#Mansfield University#Ohio University#Illinois State University#Utk#Cci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Cincinnati, OHUniversity of Cincinnati News Record

UC selects College of Arts and Sciences dean as new provost

After a nationwide search, the University of Cincinnati (UC) has selected a new chief academic officer. Valerio Ferme, current dean of the university’s College of Arts and Sciences (A&S), will begin his tenure as UC’s new provost on Aug. 3, according to a press release. He will replace Kristi Nelson,...
Collegesnicholsonstudentmedia.com

Professor becomes College of Optics Dean

Professor David Hagan didn’t initially want to become dean of the College of Optics and Photonics, the college he has worked at for thirty-four years. “When Dr. Bahaa Saleh stepped down, I was made interim dean, but I didn’t consider taking the job for good at first,” Hagan said. “It wasn’t until my peers told me I should do it that I applied, and I was accepted. I guess they were right.”
Denton, TXunt.edu

Pamela Padilla appointed dean of UNT’s College of Science

DENTON (UNT), Texas — Pamela Padilla, associate vice president for research and innovation at the University of North Texas, has been appointed dean of the College of Science. Padilla will succeed the College of Science’s founding dean, Su Gao, who stepped down June 15 to take a leave of absence to care for family.
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Sola Adesope named College of Education’s new associate research dean

Sola Adesope has been named the WSU College of Education’s new associate dean for research and external funding (ADR). Adesope is a professor of educational psychology and his recent research focuses on the use of systematic reviews and meta-analyses for advancing evidence-based practices, the cognitive underpinnings of learning with computer-based multimedia resources, interactive concept maps and diagrams, and investigation of instructional principles and assessments in STEM domains.
Collegeswashington.edu

Interim deans named in UW College of the Environment and University Libraries

University of Washington Provost Mark A. Richards has announced interim deans for both the College of the Environment and University Libraries. Dennis Hartmann, professor of Atmospheric Sciences, has agreed to serve as interim dean in the College of the Environment from July 1 until Maya Tolstoy begins as the Maggie Walker Dean on Jan. 1, 2022.
Alexandria, MNPine And Lakes News

Alexandria Technical & Community College Dean's List for spring 2021

ALEXANDRIA - Gregg Raisanen, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence during spring 2021. The following students were named to the Dean's List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher Spring Semester 2021:
New Paltz, NYnewpaltz.edu

College publishes spring 2021 Dean’s List

SUNY New Paltz has published the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester, honoring students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 semester grade-point average while enrolled full-time at the College. More than 3,000 students made the Dean’s List in spring 2021, a testament to our students’ resilience...
New Albany, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mississippi College Dean's List includes New Albany students

CLINTON • The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
CollegesBowling Green Daily News

Hyman new dean at SKYCTC

Stephanie Tolliver Hyman is the new dean of arts and humanities at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. Hyman holds a master's degree in English from the University of Richmond and a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. For more than 15 years,...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Tonya Wagner named dean of Viterbo College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics

Tonya Wagner has been named the dean of the College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics at Viterbo University. She begins her new post Tuesday, July 6. Wagner will oversee the university’s undergraduate and graduate business programs, the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program, the Center for Professional Development, and the D.B. Reinhart Center for Ethics in Leadership.
Austin, TXaustincc.edu

Join an information session for tips on finding money for college

Need money for college? Austin Community College District (ACC) can help you find it. The college hosts a series of workshops each month through summer to share information about financial aid options and resources. “Most students qualify for some form of financial assistance,” says Jason Briseno, executive director of Student...
Collegesuri.edu

URI College of Business announces new associate dean of undergraduate programs

KINGSTON, R.I. – June 23, 2021 – The University of Rhode Island College of Business has a new member of its leadership team. Christy Ashley, Ph.D. ‘06, assumed the role of associate dean for undergraduate programs as of June 21. She succeeds Douglas Hales, professor of supply chain management, who held the role for the last three and a half years.
State College, PAThe Daily Collegian

College of Engineering names newly established assistant dean

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ivan Esparragoza, director of engineering technology and commonwealth engineering (ETCE) and professor of engineering design at Penn State, has been named the assistant dean for curricular innovation and program assessment, a newly established position in the Penn State College of Engineering. He will begin on July 1.
Collegesvermontbiz.com

Dr Maurice Hall named provost of Bennington College

Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College President Laura Walker has announced that Dr Maurice Hall has been appointed provost of the college. He will assume this position on July 28. “Dr. Maurice Hall brings deep academic experience, a passion for Bennington College’s mission and pedagogy, and a strategic perspective to the...
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Interim Dean Named for College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Dr. Monica Holiday-Goodman, associate dean of student affairs and diversity and inclusion for the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, has been named interim dean of the college. Holiday-Goodman’s appointment is effective July 19, following the resignation of Dr. Gary Pollack, who accepted a new opportunity as dean of the...
Atlanta, GAgatech.edu

Rinehart Named Interim Dean of College of Design

Michelle Rinehart, associate dean for Academic Affairs and Outreach in Georgia Tech’s College of Design, has been appointed interim dean of the College, effective Aug. 1. Dean Steve French, who has served since 2013, will return to the faculty in the School of City and Regional Planning. Rinehart joined the...
Perrysburg, OH13abc.com

Dr. Dione Somerville begins her new job as President of Owens Community College

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s the first week on the job for Dr. Dione Somerville. She is the 8th president to take the reigns at Owens Community College. Dr. Somerville previously served as the executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa. Dr. Somerville is a native of Detroit who has ties to Northwest Ohio. She completed her Masters Degree at Bowling Green State University. Dr. Somerville says she plans on listening to her colleagues in the days and months ahead. She will focus on enrollment. She was also a collegiate athlete, so she believes in Athletics and its roll in recruiting and retaining students.