College of Communication and Information introduce Dr. Joe Mazer as new dean

The College of Communication and Information (CCI) at the University of Tennessee will instate Dr. Joe Mazer as its new dean in July. Mazer will replace Dean Michael Wirth as he ushers in the fall semester. Mazer started in communication in high school as he helped operate his school’s functioning television station. He later received his bachelor’s degree at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania, his master’s degree at Illinois State University and his doctoral degree at Ohio University.