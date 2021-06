Some people can mark their pandemic experience with a new hobby or a few new pounds. Johannes Wallmann can mark it with a new record. For Wallmann, a pianist, composer, band leader and director of jazz studies at UW-Madison, Elegy for an Undiscovered Species was one of the more normal things that happened in the past year and half. Its June 25 release is on as scheduled, and its recording at UW-Madison’s Hamel Music Center on Feb. 21-22, 2020, happened just before everything turned upside down in the U.S. because of COVID-19. The recording sessions were preceded by a concert on Feb. 20.