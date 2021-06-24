How Covid Fuels Debt Crisis Among Global Have-Nots
The pandemic has taken its heaviest toll in some of the world’s poorest countries, in terms of both health and economics. Indebted governments from Latin America to Africa have spent money they didn’t have to shore up rickety health systems and provide a safety net for citizens, pushing their finances further into the red. Amid signs that financial pressure is fomenting political instability, there are calls to ease the strain on those struggling to service foreign debt.www.washingtonpost.com