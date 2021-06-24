Cancel
How Covid Fuels Debt Crisis Among Global Have-Nots

By Sydney Maki
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has taken its heaviest toll in some of the world’s poorest countries, in terms of both health and economics. Indebted governments from Latin America to Africa have spent money they didn’t have to shore up rickety health systems and provide a safety net for citizens, pushing their finances further into the red. Amid signs that financial pressure is fomenting political instability, there are calls to ease the strain on those struggling to service foreign debt.

