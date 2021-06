Fridays have always been considered by fans across the globe as Marvel and Star Wars days, as all of Disney Plus’ original programming has launched on the last weekday. Disney decided to shake it up a bit by releasing Tom Hiddleston’s Loki on a Wednesday, which confused many, and delighted others. With the change in schedule, Loki rapidly emerged as the most popular series on the platform with just one episode, beating out heavyweights likes WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.