Nashville, TN

Joy Oladokun Gives Emotionally Wrought Performance of 'Sunday' on 'Colbert'

By Emily Zemler
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoy Oladokun appeared from the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, for a performance on The Late Show. Armed with only a guitar and a microphone, the singer gave an emotional, intimate rendition of her song “Sunday.”. “I had the pleasure of filming my performance at the...

