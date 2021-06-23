Tribeca 2021: ‘The One and Only Dick Gregory’ Film Review
Tribeca 2021: ‘The One and Only Dick Gregory’ Film Review | In the documentary, The One and Only Dick Gregory, writer and director, Andre Gaines (The Lady and the Dale, Stephen King’s Children of the Corn, Spike Lee’s Da Sweet Blood of Jesus), takes an in-depth look into the colorful life and legacy of iconic political comedian, activist, and health and wellness advocate — Dick Gregory. Gregory used comedy to bring attention to heated issues of race and politics during the Civil Rights era. Through an abundance of archival footage from nightclub appearances, political rallies, television interviews, and personal videos, Gaines shows us the man behind the comedy and activism. Contemporary interviews with Gregory’s wife Lillian, son Christian, and daughter Ayanna also appear in the project. His family speaks of Gregory’s home life as well as his dedication to his work, which at times, proved to be more important to him than his family. Gregory was focused on the larger picture. He felt his family could wait, if the work he was doing was for the greater good of many.www.blackfilm.com