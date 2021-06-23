Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teacher of the Week: Megan Smith

Post Register
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Smith is a second grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, where she has taught for eleven years. She also helps to teach with World Language Immersion Program: Spanish, English Partner Teacher, where she helps to teach her students ELA (reading, writing, grammar, spelling, vocabulary), and a small Math Review. What made you decide to be a teacher? I decided to be a teacher in High School. I was a Cross-Age Tutor and went to Mrs. McMurtry’s First Grade class. She saw a potential in me that I didn’t realize I had. I was able to work with students individually and even teach the whole class at times. I knew then Elementary Education is where I need to be. What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy learning more about each of my students and helping them learn how to read. I love when the students get to their “ah-ha” moment. That moment when they put all the pieces together and can apply all they have learned. What are some challenges? I feel that a challenge I face as an educator is getting things done during school hours. I take many things home and work at night to make sure I get all the things done to help my students grow. What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I think an experience that stands out to me the most as a teacher is that point in the year when you have developed a safe environment for your students to feel comfortable enough to challenge you, laugh with you, and ultimately love being in your classroom. Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I decided to teach at Jefferson Elementary because of the great staff and principal. It is a positive and supportive working environment. What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Many of my students don’t know that I was a struggling reader when I was in school. Math was and is my favorite subject. What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I think the biggest change in the Education System is the idea of a Professional Learning Community (PLC). When I first started teaching, I felt like I was my own island teaching alongside other teachers. After a few years PLC’s became a priority in the education system. A PLC is a way that we (teachers) come together to discuss how the students in our grade are doing to meet the standards. Instead of teaching alongside each other we work closer together to meet the needs of all students in our grade.

www.postregister.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Working Environment#English#Math Review#High School#Cross Age Tutor#First Grade#The Education System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
PLC
Related
Harrisonburg, VAWinchester Star

All Harrisonburg teachers named Teacher of the Year

After a year when teachers have gone above and beyond to provide engaging learning for students over a variety of virtual platforms, as well as in-person instruction, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said he felt that no single teacher for the division could be chosen as Teacher of the Year.
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Teachers or technology?

In its last regular meeting of the 2020-21 school year, discussion at the Rome City School District Board of Education centered on how the district should spend $6.8 million in federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. The district must submit a formal proposal for its intended use of the funds by July 14, or lose them.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Teachers taking STEM online courses this week

Educators statewide are convening the next two weeks to learn STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) content and network at the Idaho STEM Action Center's annual i-STEM Summer Institutes. The professional development workshops were canceled last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They're being held virtually this year in an expanded...
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

All City Teachers Declared Teacher Of The Year

After a year when teachers have gone above and beyond to provide engaging learning for students over a variety of virtual platforms, as well as in-person instruction, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said he felt that no single teacher for the division could be chosen as Teacher of the Year.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Kamiah School Board recognizes VFW teacher of year, Smith

KAMIAH — At the June 21 regular meeting of the Kamiah Joint School District 304 trustees, all trustees attended, with Damon Keen participating virtually. Krissy Lamont, the leadership development and member services director of the Idaho School Board Association (ISBA) also attended the meeting. (The Kamiah school board, and many others throughout the state, hire the ISBA to provide various services including assisting with policy and legal advice, according to Merrill.)
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

A summer conference for teachers will be held virtually this week

The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s annual summer professional development conference kicks off with an entirely virtual event. EngageOK in the Cloud will be held Monday through Wednesday. The free conference features 30 sessions of professional development for educators, including:. Assessing and Addressing Unfinished Student Learning. Understanding School Threats. A...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Teacher Workshop

The Bond County Ag in the Classroom program will be having a teacher workshop event of Monday, July 12, at 9 am, on the third floor of the Greenville SMART Center. Teachers will receive educational resources, learn about grants, and tour local businesses. Lunch will be provided. There is no cost to attend but reservations are required. For more information or to register, go to bondswcd.org.
Delaware Statedelaware.gov

20 Delaware Teachers Named Local Teachers of the Year

Twenty Delaware teachers have been nominated to be named Delaware’s 2022 State Teacher of the Year. Selected from among the almost 10,000 public school teachers in the state, the candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter School Network because of their ability to inspire students with a love of learning, demonstration of professional traits and devotion to teaching. Already leaders among the colleagues in their buildings, each now has assumed a role representing educators in their districts or the charter network. In October, one will take over the state title from 2021 Delaware Teacher of the Year Kimberly Stock, an English language arts and English learner teacher from the Red Clay Consolidated School District.
Public HealthLas Vegas Sun

Student teachers more committed than ever after challenging school year

I walked into a fourth-grade classroom to observe a student teacher. He was in the front of the room, wearing a mask and a clip-on microphone, simultaneously teaching his in-person learners and checking in with those who joined remotely. He had materials set aside in individual bags and was walking around sanitizing tables while presenting information. When I checked in with him later, he smiled and said, “Some people think I’m crazy, but this is exactly what I want to be doing.”
Educationiteachnyc.net

Teachers College: Make Learning Last with Student-Driven Projects

Opportunity at a Glance: Project-based learning (PBL) creates opportunities for students to use real-world scenarios, challenges, and problems to gain crucial skills that support their intellectual and emotional development. But the implementation of PBL is often met with uncertainty and apprehension from educators. Together, participants will do the following:. 1)...
CollegesJackson Free Press

Megan James

Millsaps College recently named Megan James, who has served as alumni engagement associate at the University of Mississippi Medical Center since 2016, as its new dean of students. James assumed the post on Monday, June 21. She is taking the place of Demi Brown, who has accepted a position as associate vice president for student life and dean of students at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.
ComputerseSchool Online

Instructure Launches Canvas for Elementary User Experience for Back to School

SALT LAKE CITY — June 28, 2021 — Today at ISTE Live 2021, Instructure launched the Canvas for Elementary user experience, a combination of features that make Canvas more user-friendly for elementary students. The new features were developed using feedback collected during the pandemic and thoughtfully designed to more closely mimic an elementary school classroom, supporting both in-person and hybrid learning environments. Among the updates is a new dashboard, subject cards and schedule to orient the student when logging in and help them focus on what needs to be accomplished.
ComputerseSchool Online

Teaching coding and design can lead to tech literacy

Technology is ubiquitous in the lives of today’s students. As technology users, students access technology for entertainment, communication, and learning. Tech literacy, which has become as essential as reading, writing, and arithmetic in preparing students for the future, encourages students to move beyond the role of technology consumers to becoming technology creators.
Sciencecarolinajournal.com

Excellent Public Schools Act, ‘Science of Reading’ literacy reforms take effect July 1

While state lawmakers wrestle with establishing a biennial budget, a bill previously passed by the General Assembly, and signed into law, takes effect Thursday, July 1: the Excellent Public Schools Act of 2021. The act modifies the implementation of read-to-achieve programs, including changes to reading instruction in North Carolina public elementary school classrooms, with the aim of improving literacy levels by the time students reach the third grade.
EducationGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Transforming education must start with the ABCs

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us opportunitiesto re-evaluate “business as usual” and adapt to our brave new world. But it’s the tried-and-true principles that bring me to this piece. Since the shockwave of uncertainty at the start of a global crisis in March 2020, I have found myself often returning to the basics of why I chose a path in education, and why I am so deeply committed to education.
Oberlin, OHoberlinreview.org

Progress in JED Mental Health Program Unclear as College Approaches Final Year of Process

Editor’s note: This article contains mention of suicidal ideation. Three years into the College’s partnership with the JED Campus program, which provided the College with recommendations to improve its mental health programs, it is unclear if Oberlin has met the goals of the project. In 2018, the College embarked on a four-year partnership with the JED Foundation, a national consultancy group that focuses on mental health, substance use, and suicide prevention on college campuses. However, the College’s response has been interrupted by financial restructuring, COVID-19, and administrative losses, leading students who are working on the project to feel that it is behind schedule.