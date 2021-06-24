From Hocking County Sheriff reports

Deputies responded to state Route 93 North on a report of a man shooting a firearm, acting erratic, and under the influence. Upon arrival, the male was located and disarmed. The male’s family was located inside the home hiding in the bathroom. Todd Chandler of New Straitsville was arrested and charged with domestic violence, menacing, possession of a schedule I or ll substance and using weapons while intoxicated. Chandler was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.