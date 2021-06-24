Cancel
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill Town Council Approves Plans for Putt Putt Fun Center

By Brighton McConnell
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chapel Hill Town Council approved a request that allows the construction of a mini golf and go karting facility off Eubanks Road during its meeting Wednesday night. The town’s elected officials voted unanimously in favor of the conditional zoning request for a Putt Putt Fun Center, as well as a self-storage facility and indoor recreation center. Amenities like an arcade, mini bowling, laser tag and a ropes course could be included in the recreation center.

