New Columbia, PA

'Concert with the Alpacas' on Friday

By MATT FARRAND The Standard-Journal
Milton Daily Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW COLUMBIA — It’s been a difficult year to keep alpacas, what with the general business slowdown which hit 14 months ago and higher prices as the economy has rebounded. To offset expenses, Country Vale Alpacas will host a “Concert with the Alpacas” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 at 43 Robin Lane, New Columbia. The site is adjacent to the Country Vale alpaca pasture at 425 Ridge Road, White Deer Township. Admission of $20 per person includes entertainment by Runaway Stroller, water, snacks and treats to feed the alpacas.

www.standard-journal.com
