(TEMPORARY CLOSING OF LONG LANE, MILL END) ORDER 2021. NOTICE Is given that Hertfordshire County Council Intends to make an Order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, to prohibit all vehicular traffic from using that length of Long Lane, Mill End from a point in line with the southern boundary of No.60 Long Lane north westwards for a distance of approximately 24m ("the Road"), except for access. There is no alternative route available for vehicles when the works are being carried out. However vehicular access to properties in this road will be maintained whenever possible throughout the duration of the works. The Order is needed because utility service works are proposed to be executed on or near the Road.