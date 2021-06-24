Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids delays in-person meetings despite state reopening

By Cathie Crew
bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids city commission opted to keep the local state of emergency and virtual meeting policy in place until August. “We have a State of Emergency that was declared back in January that takes us through the end of August, so we have the means in place to have virtual meetings until the end of August,” city manager Mark Gifford said during a meeting this week. “I have had members of the public and the commission ask me if that is something we want to carry through with in terms of the timeframe or if we want to do something different.”

