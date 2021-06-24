Cancel
Health

Effort to track health, economic measures in Great Lakes Bay Region

By Midland Daily News
bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

The Michigan Health Improvement Alliance, Inc. announced the rollout of additional tools aimed at advancing community knowledge of needs and progress in the broader Great Lakes Bay Region. The MiHIA Dashboard 4.0 creates a common place where data can be obtained to impact health and economic success through a set...

www.bigrapidsnews.com
Lebanon, MOLaclede Record

Lake Regional breaks ground on clinic

Lake Regional Health System celebrated the groundbreaking for its Lebanon campus Thursday morning. Lake Regional CEO Dane Henry was among the main speakers for the event. He said the new campus at 755 Cowan Drive will include a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility that will house a wide range of health services. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete once construction begins. According to Henry, the new facility will bring more health care options to Lebanon residents. “The distance between the lake and Lebanon gets shorter every day,” Henry said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Businesspsrc.org

Help Shape the Regional Economic Strategy

PSRC is updating the Regional Economic Strategy to provide a blueprint for regional collaboration to sustain and grow economic prosperity for all. The strategy identifies ways to expand economic opportunity, maintain global competitiveness, and sustain the region’s high quality of life. It will highlight important efforts already underway to reach these goals and identify new ways for making progress.
Greenland, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Your chance to help health of Great Bay: Tide Turner program promotes helping environment

GREENLAND — The Great Bay Stewards announced the launch of the Tide Turner program, through which area residents commit to small changes to making the watershed a little healthier. Participants pledge to do five of seven actions to ensure the health of Great Bay, and receive a yard sign with the Tide Turner logo, welcome packet, and information on special events and opportunities.
Morro Bay, CANew Times

Morro Bay's business community weathers pandemic impacts thanks to chamber efforts and regional tourists

Jeremy Tardiff wanted to be his own boss, so he combined his knowledge of coffee and his love for Morro Bay to open his own coffee house on the Embarcadero in March 2020. Named after his dog, Daisy's Organic Coffee & Teas introduced customers to roasted organic coffee beans and fresh teas for two weeks before local stay-at-home orders forced Tardiff to temporarily close his doors. He faced the challenges of operating a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to successfully keep his doors open.
AgricultureMidland Daily News

Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance publishes STEM report

In support of the rich STEM Ecosystem in the region, the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance has published its first STEM Ecosystem Impact Report, highlighting the many ways that the region comes together to harness the power that science, technology, engineering and math collectively bring to the community. Driven by a STEM-powered economy, the Great Lakes Bay Region is fortunate to have a particular economic emphasis in the manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare and higher education sectors.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Directed Health Measure Expires Friday

With COVID-19 indicators continuing to move in the right direction, Health Director Pat Lopez announced today that the current Directed Health Measure (DHM) will be allowed to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 18. Lopez said the main factor for the improvement is the progress in getting residents vaccinated. “More...
Economypelicanrapidspress.com

Regional Economic Development strategy ready for review  

West Central Initiative creates a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the Region IV Economic Development District of Minnesota as part of its contract with the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). Municipalities and organizations use the five-year strategy to attract public and private investment to grow and strengthen our communities. A draft of the 2022-2026 CEDS now is available for public comment.
Ohio Stateohio.edu

OHIO announces new public health measures

The following message was shared with the OHIO community on June 16, 2021. We have important news to share today about public health measures on our campuses. Effective immediately, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors, except where otherwise required in healthcare or clinical environments, and on public transportation. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors, and we advise that they also do so outdoors if physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.
Health Servicescamdenhealth.org

Regional Health Hubs

Fragmented and siloed systems of care lead to poor outcomes and experiences for New Jersey’s Medicaid patients. The Camden Coalition worked with state leadership and partner organizations across New Jersey to develop and implement a new model to stitch together multiple systems at a regional level. This model, called a Regional Health Hub, brings together multiple sectors to address state priorities and other pressing health concerns in each of four regions across the state.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s Least Vaccinated County is in Central MN

This COVID vaccine has been a bit of a controversial topic, much like the virus was during quarantine, lockdowns and every other "safety" protocol that was implemented. This pandemic has become political in this country, more than other countries for some reason. And this divide continues into the era of a vaccine for the virus. Now, there is some sort of variant that has become a topic of conversation and division again.
Cancercancernetwork.com

The Future of Oncology: Supply and Demand for Oncology Services

Co-Editor in Chief of the journal ONCOLOGY discusses how potential shortages in oncology clinicians could influence the treatment of cancer going forward. A landmark study published in 2007 by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) predicted a major shortfall of medical oncologists by the year 2020.1 This study, which was done in conjunction with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), surveyed hematology/oncology (hem/onc) fellows who were starting their training, fellows who had just completed their training, oncology fellowship program directors, and about 4000 practicing oncologists in the United States. The study also used National Cancer Institute (NCI) analyses of Medicare data to estimate the future demand for oncology services. According to this original study, by the year 2020 a shortfall of between 2500 and 4000 hem/onc physicians would be evident in the United States.1 This study found a number of factors that contributed to this shortfall, including a lower supply of “pipeline” residents in internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, and gynecology as well as hem/onc fellowship slots, while the demand for oncology services would go up by 48%.1 Other factors in the oncology physician deficit included a high percentage of hem/onc physicians nearing retirement age, as well as physician dissatisfaction with practice/government requirements which may lead to burnout or professional modification requests.
Norfolk, VAevms.edu

Center for Health Equity to address health disparities in region

EVMS is planning a Center for Health Equity (CHE) as a way to highlight and address the serious health inequities that plague the people of Southeastern Virginia. “As a health sciences university built by the community, for the community, EVMS has embraced a responsibility to address the health disparities and inequities affecting the Hampton Roads region,” says Richard V. Homan, MD, President, Provost and Dean of the School of Medicine. “It has been part of the institution’s mission since its founding and continues today.” (In the photo above, members of the Community Advisory Board are introduced to the EVMS Board of Visitors.)
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

UAB partners with ADPH to launch the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has been awarded nearly $2 million by the Alabama Department of Public Health to support the establishment of the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control. This new center was approved by the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System at its June meeting. It will provide consultation and support services to boost infectious disease prevention and control efforts across Alabama.
Healthhbr.org

How to Measure the Value of Virtual Health Care

The Covid-19 pandemic has spurred a dramatic increase in virtual health care in the United States. The rise has been driven by the need for social distancing and enabled by a wide range of policy flexibilities implemented by federal and state legislators, regulators, and payers. However, many of these allowances are temporary. As the pandemic ebbs, policymakers and payers are deciding whether and how much to pay for virtual care services in the future, leaving clinicians uncertain about whether they will be able to afford to continue their virtual care programs. But parties are often making these decisions based on outdated or limited measures of success that do not holistically reflect the realities of how value is being generated.
Vermilion Parish, LAkadn.com

Kaptel Lends Support to Economic Development Efforts

The mission of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance (VEDA) is to facilitate business development in Vermilion Parish. The organization provides a robust set of services to existing and potential entrepreneurs alike to sustain and grow the local economy. To provide those services, VEDA relies on contributions from public and private donors. This year VEDA adds local employer Kaptel to their list of supporters.
Discovery Bay, CAPosted by
The Press

Town of Discovery Bay continues efforts to improve appearance

The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board has taken another step in its concerted efforts to improve and update the appearance of its public areas. At the June 2 regular meeting, the board approved the order of importance for projects to be covered by the Proposition 68 per capita grant it will receive sometime next year. The town will receive $187,441 with two conditions – it must match 20% of that amount in cash or labor, and the money cannot be used for maintenance purposes, only for creating new recreation features.
Health Services1019thewave.com

Lake Regional survey

Lake Regional Health System is offering you an Amazon gift card for taking part in their Community Health Needs Assessment. It’s a survey required every three years under the Affordable Care Act. Listen as Lake Regional’s Mitch Shields shares details.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Board hears city’s recent tourism, economic development efforts

The city of Santa Clarita’s tourism advisory board held its quarterly meeting Tuesday to hear updates on the city’s tourism advertising, special events and other economic development updates. Tourism Trolley. The Tourism Trolley returned to Santa Clarita on June 6, and will tour several of the city’s hotels through Sept....
Environmentdrought.gov

Quarterly Climate Impacts and Outlook for the Great Lakes Region - June 2021

Quarterly Climate Impacts and Outlook for the Great Lakes Region for March - May 2021. Dated June 2021. Spring was up to 3°C (5°F) warmer than normal. Lake temperatures were also slightly above average this spring. All basins except Superior were drier than average every month of spring, with the overall basin seeing 68% of average precipitation in March, 81% of average in April, and 62% of average in May. Spring precipitation was 70% of average.
Health ServicesArkansas Online

Health effort to aid rural patients

The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership has facilitated a new transitional care program expected to benefit residents across the South Arkansas Delta Region, according to a news release. "Transitional Care is for patients who are well enough to leave a traditional hospital setting but still have nursing, therapy, or respiratory needs...