Midland, MI

Midland hospital seeks participants in women's clinical cardiac trial

By Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidMichigan Health is participating in a new clinical cardiac trial targeted at women who are experiencing chest pain and other signs of ischemia, but who have not been found to have significant coronary artery disease. Many times these women are released from cardiac care and labeled as normal, even though they may continue to experience cardiac symptoms. These symptoms may include pain in the back, arms or jaw; shortness of breath, fatigue, lightheadedness and heart palpitations.

