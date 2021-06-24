Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

Do You Have These Critters in Your Backyard Here in Ocean County, New Jersey?

By Shawn Michaels
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 4 days ago
Summer is back and we are enjoying our outdoor living spaces. Most of us are spending time in our backyards and with the nice weather we get a chance to enjoy the local wildlife....well most of the time lol. There is of course Mr Raccoon who recently stopped by for...

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

94.3 The Point

What New Jerseyans bring to a BBQ

We're gonna need your help here. In a recent poll of what each state's residents would bring to a BBQ, TasteOfHome.com listed New Jersey folks as bringing "Jersey-style" hot dogs to a barbecue or cookout. The writer claims to be from North Jersey and is familiar with what "we" would...
94.3 The Point

Stranded Dolphin Story Has Happy, But Hilarious Ending in Brigantine NJ

No one wants to see a dolphin strand itself on a beach. Dolphins will strand themselves on the beach because of an accident, illness or injury - or for other unknown factors. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has, for years, voluntarily helped dolphins, seals, and other marine animals that have been stranded, and sometimes, they are able to help and rehabilitate the mammals.
94.3 The Point

What Toms River Fitness Center Was Just Invaded By The Aroma Of Chicken

The catch phrase “Gotta Go To Moes” has turned into “Gotta Go Back To The Gym” in the Toms River Shopping Center. You see, a Planet Fitness franchise gym has moved into the space previously occupied by Models Sporting Goods store. Unfortunately, Models went out of business in March of last year. Were you like me and take advantage of the going out of business sale? I think I scored a few golf clubs and socks. But I digress.
94.3 The Point

Iconic And Memorable Manasquan Inlet Favorite On Market For Big Bucks

It's not just the picturesque views of the Manasquan River and Manasquan Inlet or the food or fare that make this establishment so special. It's the memories. Countless families have swung through after a day at Manasquan Beach or Seawatch Beach and ended the night nearby watching fireworks. Countless employees have spent their summers serving food, drink, and deserts while putting smiles on the faces of their customers. Countless memories have been made by, dare I say, millions of locals and tourists over the last 80 years. Now, this great business is up for sale and the price tag is equally memorable.
94.3 The Point

Unique! There’s A Brand New Hand Rolled Ice Cream Shop In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

My Friday was awesome... I need a drink! I kicked off the morning on the Asbury Park Boardwalk with Lou & Shannon. It's always a treat getting to work with the Jersey Shore Morning Show. We literally sit on the boardwalk, talk on the radio, and laugh with listeners who stop by. You can't beat it! After wrapping things up on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, I made my way to another legendary Jersey Shore boardwalk, the Seaside Heights boardwalk. I had the great pleasure of broadcasting LIVE with Bud Light at Beachcomer Bar & Grill. We were giving away tickets to Bud Light Beach in Atlantic City, which is the biggest Jersey Shore summer party! The setup at Beachcomer was sweet and I'm truly thankful I get to do what I love at some of the coolest Jersey Shore spots.
94.3 The Point

Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 27, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning. 14 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph) 12 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
94.3 The Point

How To Survive A Shark Attack At The Jersey Shore

We've had A LOT of shark talk over the last week or so at the Jersey Shore and for good reason. If you haven't heard, a Great White Shark was caught just one mile from Seaside Heights and another 800 pound Great White was recently tracked by Ocearch near our shorelines. Experts have been saying that thousands of sharks are swimming though the Jersey Shore coast in an effort to get to warmer waters. While shark attacks are super-rare, it can happen. So, I dug in to find out exactly what to do if you need to survive one.
94.3 The Point

Best Salmon Burger On The Planet For This Weekend! It’s Fire It Up Friday With Celebrity Chef Chadwick Boyd

Celebrity Chef and Lifestyle Expert, Chadwick Boyd joins us every Friday all summer long for our "Fire It Up Friday" series on the Jersey Shore Morning Show. Every Friday Chadwick crafts something special for us to try on the grill. If you missed him on-air, don't worry, you can always get his full recipe for free right here! OK, so there are salmon burgers and then there are SALMON BURGERS. Chadwick not only has the salmon skills, he's willing to share his secrets!