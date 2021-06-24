Senior Services reopens activity and dining centers

Senior Services is excited to announce that in-person dining, along with regular center hours are resuming at Trailside (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., meal at 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday), Sanford (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., meal at 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday) and Coleman (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., meal at 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday). Mills and Greendale locations continue to increase activities, and participants will be offered a meal during scheduled activities. Stay tuned for re-opening details for those centers.