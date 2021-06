Although this ‘Sour’ song is a smash hit, it includes some ableist language that needs to be addressed. There’s absolutely no doubt that Olivia Rodrigo’s recently released album, “Sour,” is dominating the music universe in multiple countries. Of the songs on the new album, “Good 4 U” is particularly popular with Rodrigo fans and pop listeners alike; as of May 20, the song had an impressive 43.2 million U.S. streams, 12,000 downloads and claimed the No. 1 spot by its second week out on the U.K. singles chart. The song — stylized as “good 4 u” — also had 1.7 million videos published under its TikTok sound and over 273 million streams on Spotify as of June 9.