BTS Meal causes sales of McNuggets to jump by 250 per cent in Korea

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. ( NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, believes in offering customers the best and most convenient carryout experience possible, so much so that it is launching a new guarantee. Domino's Carside Delivery ® 2-Minute Guarantee is simple: order Domino's Carside Delivery online, check in when you arrive, and as soon as your order is ready, a Domino's team member will head to your car in less than two minutes or your next pizza is free. But that's not all.