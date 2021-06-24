BTS Meal causes sales of McNuggets to jump by 250 per cent in Korea
The launch of BTS‘ limited edition McDonald’s meal has resulted in a large increase in McNuggets sales in Korea, along with higher sales internationally. According to a report by South Korean news outlet The Fact, the BTS Meal has sold over 1.2million sets since its release on May 27. The popularity of the meal has also caused sales of NcNuggets to skyrocket, with the daily average increasing by 250 per cent over the past four weeks.www.nme.com